Gareth Simpson has left Bostik League North Division side Bury Town with immediate effect.

Along with Jake Chambers-Shaw and Jake Kerins, the midfielder joined the Blues from neighbouring Mildenhall Town in the summer.

However, Simpson suffered a groin injury during pre-season and has been hampered by the problem ever since.

The 38-year-old still managed to feature on six occasions this season, but has now decided to move on.

"I missed three weeks of pre-season with the injury and have felt like I was playing catch up," he said.

"It is still niggling a little bit now and it means I have not been able to play as much as I would have liked.

"It is a shame, but I still enjoyed my short time at Bury and I want to wish the players and management all the best – it is a great set-up over there."

With regards to his own future, Simpson added he would work towards getting himself fully fit before making a decision on what to do next.

Meanwhile, Bury boss Ben Chenery has praised the departing player, saying: "I would like to thank Gareth for his professionalism and commitment during his time at Bury.

"Unfortunately Gareth had not played as many games as he would have envisaged and I wish him every success in his future football career."

Simpson is the second player to have left the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium in recent days following Ryan Gibbs' exit to Walsham-le-Willows.