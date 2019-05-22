After a season with Mildenhall Town, attack-minded midfielder Jarid Robson has agreed to remain at Step 4 with Bury Town.

Robson arrived at Recreation Way last summer following a positive stint at Haverhill Borough, for whom he scored 24 goals in 45 appearances during their Thurlow Nunn League First Division promotion-winning term of 2016/17.

A further nine goals followed in the Premier Division for the Blues before then Mildenhall boss Dean Greygoose came calling.

Mildenhall Town v Felixstowe & Walton United - Jarid Robson.Pic - Richard Marsham. (10869420)

And while the Suffolk side ended up finishing bottom of the Bostik League North Division last term, on a personal level Robson was the club's third highest appearance maker, having featured on 39 appearances.

Writing on Mildenhall's Facebook page, Robson said: "I’d like to let everyone know that I will not be at the club next season. I have been given an opportunity to continue playing Step 4 football with Bury Town.

"Firstly, I’d like to thank Dean and Sean (Greygoose, former assistant) for taking a massive risk in signing me last summer. Most of you fans had never heard of me but Dean gave me a chance at Step 4 to prove that I could play at the level.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall v Grays Ath Jarid Robson on the ball for Mildenhall Picture by Mark Westley. (10869435)

"I would also like to thank Ricky (Cornish, manager) and Colin (Vowden, assistant) for their tireless efforts in the second half of the season. I know that both of them gave everything they could to help keep us up. Under their management, next year will be extremely positive."

Robson scored a total of seven goals for Mildenhall, including a brace in the 3-2 win over Aylesbury United in the FA Trophy.