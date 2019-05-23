Midfielders Ryan Jolland and Jake Chambers-Shaw have committed their futures to Bury Town by signing new one-year contracts.

Jolland, who has risen through the ranks at the Denny Bros Stadium, made 34 appearances as the Blues finished sixth in the Bostik League North Division last season.

Speaking to the club's website, manager Ben Chenery said: "I am delighted that Ryan is not only staying with us, but has signed a contract with us as I know that there would be clubs after his signature.

Ryan Jolland

"We have been vulnerable in the past to clubs coming in and taking our players midway through a season and disrupting our plans, so getting players on contract will allow us to plan for the future.

"Ryan has improved year on year and is an important member of the team and crucial to the way we play, so I am pleased he has committed his future to our club."

Meanwhile, playmaker Chambers-Shaw enjoyed a positive first season with the club following his 2018 summer switch from Mildenhall Town.

Jake Chambers-Shaw

The former Histon and Soham Town Rangers player found the net on seven occasions in total from his 40 outings.

Chenery, again speaking to club's website, added: "Jake had a good first season with us following his arrival from Mildenhall. He now has two years experience at Step 4 under his belt and he is an exciting player who I knew would attract attention from clubs around us, so to get him signed to a contract is great news for us. It means we can plan ahead knowing that he will be with us all season.

"He has an excellent attitude and is always willing to listen and learn. He is one of the best midfielders in this division without doubt and will be a vital part of our team for next season's Bostik League season."

* News of the new deals for the duo comes on the back of Jarid Robson joining the club from Mildenhall. For more on that story, see tomorrow's Free Press print edition.