Bury Town's Manager's Player of The Season, Ryan Horne, has signed a new contract with the club to keep him at The Denny Brothers Stadium for the 2019/20 campaign, with an option for a further year.

Horne, who signed from Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury a year ago, made a positive impression during his first campaign with the Blues, as his eye-catching late season form helped lift them up to a sixth-placed finish in the Bostik League North Division.

The central midfielder, who hails from nearby Glemsford and has previously played for Cambridge United, Soham Town Rangers and St Neots Town, scored five times from 36 appearances across 2018/19.

Ryan Horne - Bury Town First Team Managers' Player of the Season, pictured with Ben Chenery Picture: Neil Dady (12339090)

It follows on from fellow key midfielders Ryan Jolland and Jack Chambers-Shaw also signing new contracts last month.

Manager Ben Chenery told the club's website: "Ryan has impressed everyone during his first season with us and was one of the players I wanted to commit for next season.

"He fits in well to the style of football we play and still has the potential to improve even further. Having his signature on a contract means we can plan ahead for the season with him in our team."

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Soham Rangers...Pictured: Ryan Horne (B)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (12339095)

Jarid Robson, an attacking midfielder from relegated neighbours Mildenhall Town, is so far the only announced signing at the club, but a heavy pre-season fixture list of 11 friendlies indicates there will be a good number of trialists looking to win themselves a place in Chenery's squad.

The Blues will start their pre-season campaign on Saturday, July 6 and will cram in 11 friendlies in a 28 day (four week) period, to August 3. The opening Bostik League matches of the season, still be announced, are set for Saturday, August 17.

Ben Chenery's side will face home games against Conference North and South opposition in the form of King's Lynn Town (Tues July 16, 7.45pm) and Braintree Town (Sat July 20, 3pm).

They will also welcome higher-league Needham Market from the Evo-Stik South Premier Division Central (Fri, July 26, 7.45pm) and finish with a visit from Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division title winners Crane Sports - three leagues below themselves- (Sat Aug 3, 7.45pm).

As per last season, the club will also host a young Leyton Orient XI (Tues July 30, 7.45pm) as part of their pre-season preparations.

Bury Town's hectic pre-season fixture list (12339085)

The Blues will also travel to six lower-league Thurlow Nunn League sides in the form of Premier Division sides Newmarket Town, Mildenhall Town, Long Melford and Hadleigh United, and First Division North outfits Lakenheath and Debenham LC.

Chenery explained the heavy schedule saying: "We have plenty of games this pre-season as I have a number of trialists coming along when we begin pre-season training on 2nd July.

"I will use the early games to look at the trialists and myself and the management team will make a decision based on these matches.

"We will also be making full use of the first team and the under-23s throughout the schedule."

* Click here for a full list of fixtures, including all the dates and kick-off times.