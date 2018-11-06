Cemal Ramadan has made a sensational return to his former club in Bury Town after leaving Leiston this week.

The player netted more than 30 goals for the Bostik League North Division side last season and the Step 4 side have been open about their struggles in finding a suitable replacement this season.

But the search is over with the return of a player highly regarded by the club and was named last season's Manager's Player of the Year.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Brentwood Town..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (5227035)

Leiston announced Ramadan had left the club on Monday evening, after only starting four games this season.

He played for them 18 times, in all competitions, scoring three goals but, after finding it tough to get his name on the team sheet, considered his future at the Step 3 side.

Blues boss Ben Chenery was quick to make contact with Ramadan following an announcement on social media of his intention to leave Leiston.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Grays Athletic..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (5227053)

He said: "I am delighted that Cemal has chosen to sign for us, despite offers from around seven other clubs in our area since he announced he was leaving Leiston.

"Once we knew he was looking for a new club we moved quickly to meet with him and he wants to come back to somewhere he enjoyed his football last season.

"We have been a bit short of goals recently despite playing well, and I think Cemal will be the missing link.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Brentwood Town..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. .. (5227014)

"He had no hesitation in signing for us, he knows the staff and the players here and his goalscoring record for us last season speaks for itself.

"He left us on good terms last season and with our best wishes, and for whatever reason it hasn't quite worked out for him at Leiston, but I am pleased to have him back."

Club chairman Russell Ward said it is 'exciting' to get their star striker back – and he will be eligible to play in tomorrow night's clash at home to an Ipswich Town Academy XI (7.45pm).

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v AFC Sudbury..Pictured: Cemal Ramadan scores. (5227025)

The visiting Ipswich side will be a mix of an U18 and U23 side from Portman Road and will be a good opportunity for Ramadan to settle back into the side.

For more on this, including reaction from the club's chairman and what this means for the rest of the club's season, pick up a copy of the Bury Free Press from Friday