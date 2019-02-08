Bury Town have swooped to sign Joe Carden from Bostik League North Division neighbours Soham Town Rangers.

The winger, who was selected by Soham boss Robbie Mason as his Manager's Player of the Season during 2017/18, has been restricted to just 16 appearances this term because of a knee injury.

However, he has proven his fitness in recent weeks by featuring in each of Soham's last four fixtures ahead of linking up with play-off chasing Bury.

FOOTBALL: Soham v Haringey Borough..Joe Carden scores for Soham..Picture Mark Westley. (7069950)

Blues boss Ben Chenery told the club's website: "Joe is someone I have been very impressed with whenever he has played against us and whenever I have seen him in action for Soham. He will be a valuable addition to our squad and at 21, is very much a player for the future.

"He has plenty of experience of this level already and I am delighted he has chosen to sign for us. We have looked to sign him in the past, but the time is now right for both parties and I am sure our supporters will be looking forward to seeing him in action for us as he is an exciting and attacking player."

Carden has previously turned out for Histon, St Ives Town and Cambridge City.