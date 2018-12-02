Four years on from his arrival at Ram Meadow to assist Ben Chenery, Christian Appleford has left his role at Bury Town, the Bostik League North Division club have announced.

The thrilling 3-3 home draw with Dereham Town yesterday proved to be Appleford's farewell in the dugout, with his departure having been a closely-guarded secret until a club announcement this morning.

Appleford joined the Blues, then in the Ryman League Premier Division, in December 2014 having managed Mildenhall Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Bury Town 2017/18 Supporters' Player of The Year Ollie Hughes with the Bury Town management team of Christian Appleford (Assistant Manager)/ Blair Hammond (Head of Sport Science) and Ben Chenery (Manager) (5725196)

But the assistant headteacher at Mildenhall College Academy, who took charge of the team when Chenery suffered a heart scare towards the end of last season, has decided to take a break from the game.

Appleford took to Twitter to say: "So after 4 four years at the club, today was my last game @BuryTownFC. Been an absolute pleasure, gutted to not sign off with with a win but great to see the spirit for the equaliser.

"Going to enjoy a break and Xmas with the family. Then who knows!"

Bury manager Chenery paid tribute to his outgoing number two telling the club website: "I would like to thank Christian for his hard work and commitment over the past four years he has been with the club.

Football - Bury Town (blue) v Kingstonian. Bury Assistant Christian Appleford. (5725199)

"He came in during a very difficult time for us on the pitch and gave me great support when I needed it.

"He has continued to work hard for the club and I would like to wish him all the best with whatever he chooses to do next.

"I will continue to work with the existing management team to deliver our aims this season."