Bury Town defender Jake Kerins has tonight departed the Bostik League North division club for higher-league King's Lynn Town.

The former Shrewsbury trainee – who was part of the Sky Bet League One club’s academy for two seasons – was the subject of a seven-day approach by the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side this week – with Bury waiving the compulsory time frame after Kerins expressed interest in the approach.

King's Lynn have since completed the signing and announced it via social media, with the 20-year-old expected to be eligible for the side on Saturday.

Kerins moved to Ram Meadow in the summer of 2018 from divisional rival Mildenhall Town and has been employed by the club as a quick and strong attacking right-back.

He made 19 appearances for Bury and scored two goals.

But he will likely best be known at King's Lynn as being part of the Mildenhall Town FA Trophy team that knocked the Linnets out of the FA Trophy last season.

Bury Town FC - Jake Kerins. (6454368)

King's Lynn Town director of football Robbie Back said: "We're delighted to get Jake on board at King's Lynn Town Football Club.

"He's another young, hungry player who will fit into the group well.

"He will add another dimension to the team and we are looking forward to working with him."

FOOTBALL - Mildenhall Town v Dereham Town..Pictured: Jake Kerins...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6454371)

The club added that Kerins "will provide useful cover for long-term injury Aaron Jones who has undergone surgery on a troublesome knee problem."