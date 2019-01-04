Bury Town may have fallen to a dramatic 3-2 home loss in the New Year’s Day league derby against rivals AFC Sudbury, but their manager felt ‘they deserved more’.

Ben Chenery admitted it was ‘just one of those days’ for his Step 4 side, who hit the post, crossbar and had the ball cleared off the line in a game that saw them dominate possession, territory and shots at goal for large parts but fail to score until the final minute of normal time.

They then netted another goal two minutes later to set up an exciting five minutes of added time, but a three-goal deficit proved one too many as time ran out for the Bostik League North Division side.

The result saw their divisional rivals leapfrog them into sixth in the league in front of the second highest Step 4 crowd across the country on the day with 703 spectators watching Bury end up two places and seven points off a play-off place.

They will hope to stay in the running with a return to winning form this weekend with Bury due to face the opponent below them in the league for the second week in a row, travelling to Grays Athletic on Saturday (3pm).

Chenery said: “I felt that we were the better team and that we got on the ball, wanted to play and had more chances than Sudbury.

“We had shots either side of the post, we’ve hit the post, we’ve hit the crossbar, we’ve had two cleared off the line, the list goes on.

“So, in that respect, if you’re going to lose a game, that’s the way to do it. Sudbury are not fools and they will know they were fortunate.

“We have a lot of good things going on here, but it was just one of those days when nothing went for us, nothing went our way.

“Sometimes you get games like that, we rallied at the end and pulled some goals back but the game was too far gone by then.

“We conceded scrappy goals at the wrong times and, with the chances we had, our players would normally put at least one of them away. But we didn’t and so of course we are disappointed to lose, but the positives are we were good and could have won.

“If you were a neutral, I think you’d have been impressed with the way we played. But it’s about winning games and we didn’t.

“It was harsh on us though, I thought we deserved more. I’m very proud of them for their hard work and great character on show.

“They’re great honest boys and I just feel for them because they really did deserve more.

“So the main thing we need to do now is put this result to one side – it’s my job as manager to analyse and look at where we can improve, but it’s the players’ job to rest and recuperate and be mentally as well as physically ready to go again.

“I think we’ll enjoy the Grays game after this performance. They’re going well and are a strong Essex outfit. They play on an artificial pitch which will obviously suit them but I think it can kind of suit us too.

“We like to pass the ball. We go there to win, and that’s it.”

Bury began their New Year’s Day game well, with high tempo play from the whistle and looking the stronger of the two sides in the early exchanges.

But, despite that, AFC Sudbury were the first to find the net – having kept Bury out with ‘keeper Paul Walker making some vital stops – in the 25th minute with a well-struck free-kick from skipper Joe Whight beating Bury ‘keeper Luis Tibbles.

The score remained 1-0 into the break, although Sudbury scored on the stroke of half-time but saw the goal disallowed for offside.

They then started the stronger of the sides after the break as Paul Hayes played himself into the game, finding a goal in the 65th minute. The home crowd reacted angrily as they made their feeling, that Hayes was offside, well known.

The former professional then scored again moments later, but it was disallowed as the whistle had been blown for a foul.

Tom Dettmar scored a well-hit third goal for his side after breaking down the pitch and making his finish look easier than it was.

Emmanuel Machaya pulled a goal back in the 90th minute for Bury Town to finally break the home team’s deadlock, before Kyran Clements then netted from a corner a minute later to set up the tense finish.

But AFC Sudbury held on for the win and three points.

Chenery said: “It was just one of those days, it’s so frustrating but we mustn’t lose sight of the good things we did and the hard work we put in.

“There’s a lot of hurting boys because they really wanted to win for many reasons, including pushing us further towards that play-off position which we haven’t done, so we’re disappointed.

“But there will be many more twists and turns to the end of April and we just have to make sure we are still in that mix then.”

Bury: Tibbles, Scott (Machaya 73’), Stafford, Fenn, Miller, Clements, Chambers-Shaw, Jolland, Hughes, Ramadan, Horne. Unused substitutes: Call, Kerins, Highes, Robinson

Attendance: 703

Free Press Man of the Match – Jake Chambers-Shaw: Great vision and movement around the field, key to Bury’s attack