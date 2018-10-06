Boss plays down top-of-the-table clash

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Ollie Brown (S) and Mitchell Burr (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4488676)

Rick Andrews has played down the significance of Stowmarket Town’s top-of-the-table clash with Histon this weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The top two sides in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table collide at Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm), with Histon the new incumbents at the summit following last weekend’s results, which saw Stow slip to a 2-1 defeat at Haverhill Rovers.

A victory for the Stutes on Saturday would see them open up a five-point lead over Andrews’ side, as well as still having two games in hand, but the Stow boss insists he is treating the encounter like any other game.

“Whether we win, lose or draw it won’t determine where we finish at the end of the season, just like I said before we went to Newmarket last season,” Andrews said.

“We saw on Saturday, Godmanchester lost to Woodbridge, so Histon are the team who are stringing results together.

“I went to watch them at Walsham last week. Walsham didn’t play great in the first half, but dominated the second half to get back into it, but Histon dug out a winner.

“There’s a long way to go. We’ll treat it like any other game and we’ve shown last season we can go on long runs, but we haven’t done that yet this season.

“I thought we played well at Godmanchester, and against Gorleston in patches. Long Melford was a good result and we played well at Yarmouth.

“Saturday was a tough one to take, but fair play to Haverhill. They worked their socks off, dug in and capitalised on their chances, whereas we haven’t.”

Stow’s four-week run at the top of the Premier Division, a position which they last held back in late 1995, came to an end last Saturday, as Andrews’ men let a one-goal lead slip to taste back-to-back defeats on the road.

An own goal had given the Old Gold and Blacks an early advantage at The New Croft, but the visitors were unable to extend their lead, with a host of chances failing to test Mitchell Ware, the Rovers goalkeeper.

Mikey Davis equalised for Haverhill in first-half stoppage time, before Prince Mutswunguma netted the winner for the home side after the restart.

“We’ve got to learn about game management,” Andrews said. “A minute before half-time they’ve broke well and punished us.

“I thought we dominated the first half, had chances, seven or eight corners. In the second half neither team got on top, but we’re on the attack and lost the ball near their corner flag and we haven’t got players back quick enough.”