As soon as Kevin Horlock was appointed Needham Market manager in February, Joshua Pollard had an eye on a move to Bloomfields.

And earlier this week the switch became a reality after the defender agreed terms with the Marketmen following a two-season stint at Isthmian League North Division outfit Coggeshall Town.

It has reunited Pollard with Horlock, having previously worked under the former Manchester City midfielder’s management during his time on Colchester United’s books and a loan stint with Maldon & Tiptree.

Needham Market's new addition Joshua Pollard pictured signing for the club (34976371)

And the 21-year-old has admitted the ex-Northern Ireland international was a key factor in his decision to link up with the Suffolk side.

“I know it is a good club with a very good set up. It is one I have watched closely from afar, but Kevin was definitely one of the main reasons why I joined,” said Pollard.

“He managed me with Colchester’s Under-23s and again at Maldon – he is a great coach.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town..Pictured: Kevin Horlock ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (35018265)

“When he got the job at Needham I had an eye on it and after the season was cut short we have managed to get things done a bit quicker.

“I love playing for Kevin. He has great people skills, he is always there to talk to and he puts on great sessions.

“We also get on really well and it was something I wanted to carry on.”

Aside from a loan spell with Harlow Town during his Colchester days, this will be Pollard’s first major exposure to life at Step 3 in the non-league pyramid.

AFC Sudbury 0 Coggeshall Town 1 - The Yellows concede a soft goal to Josh PollardPicture: Clive Pearson (35018323)

However, after making more than 50 appearances for Coggeshall (Step 4) during the last couple of campaigns, the centre-back now feels ready to make the jump up.

“After I was released by Colchester I just wanted to get back to enjoying my football,” he added.

“I did not know about the men’s game or non-league football at the time, but I settled at Coggeshall and played plenty of games.

“I loved it there, but I also didn’t want to relax. It felt like the right time to move for my progression and with Kevin going to Needham, it all fell into place.”

Having had a taste of life at a professional club, Pollard would ultimately like to get back to that level one day.

Yet, he has no intention of fixating on that target and will instead focus on enjoying his football.

“That (getting back to professional level) is on the back burner and I am not putting any pressure on it,” said Pollard, who can also play in midfield.

“I have accepted the level I play at, which is a decent level.

“Like everyone that plays the game I would love to go full time, but if it happens, it happens.

“I just want to enjoy my football because when I do that I am at my best. If that means it all falls into the place, then great.”

Read more Football