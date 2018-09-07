Boss expects table-topping Stow to improve

BIG SUPPORT: A number of Stow fans wore waistcoats at Yarmouth

Rick Andrews believes his Stowmarket Town side will only get stronger after climbing to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last weekend, writes Alex Moss.

The Old Gold and Blacks eased past Great Yarmouth Town 4-0 on Saturday to move to the top of the table, courtesy of goals from Ollie Canfer (two), Ollie Brown and Phill Weavers.

Stow, who host Gorleston tomorrow (3pm), were backed by a large away following at the Wellesley, estimated between 150 and 200, many of whom were wearing waistcoats, and boss Andrews says he is proud of the level of support the club is now attracting.

“It’s nice to be top of the league,” Andrews said. “There’s a long way to go but after six games last year we were 20th.

“We’re now top and we’re in the mix early, which is what I wanted. I just think we’re going to get stronger.

“What makes me proud more than anything is the amount of support we’re getting. I’m getting supporters coming up to me and thanking me, but it’s not just me.

“I’m just a small cog in a very big wheel and all I’m doing is steering the ship. I’m proud of what we’re creating as a club.

“To sit in an away clubhouse and have supporters sing songs about you is warming. It makes you feel humble and my only aim is to make other people happy. If I can do that through Stow being a better club then I’m a happy man.”

Captain Brown pounced on an error from the Yarmouth goalkeeper on half an hour to open the scoring, before Canfer doubled Stow’s advantage eight minutes later.

After the break, goals from Weavers and Canfer rounded off the scoring and ensured Andrews’ men moved to the top of the table.

Weekend opponents Gorleston have made a slow start to the new campaign having picked up four points from 15 on offer, which leaves them 15th in the Premier Division standings.