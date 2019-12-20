Richard Wilkins said he is ‘not afraid’ to axe Needham Market players who are not performing consistently, following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Bromsgrove Sporting.

The BetVictor Southern Premier Central manager has demanded more from his side ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Banbury United (3pm).

He has claimed Needham’s performance last time out ‘was very lacklustre’ as he admitted to having ‘tried everything’ but moving players on in a bid to improve their home form, which has seen them win just two of their 11 meetings at Bloomfields this campaign.

Football: Southern League..Needham Vs Bromsgrove ..both teams battle for the ball in first half ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (24294600)

The Marketmen found themselves a goal down early on, with the visitors’ Shaquille McDonald finding space in the box to fire past Marcus Garnham in goal in the 17th minute as the home side struggled for accuracy and fluidity.

Needham’s rhythm did not improve and a further McDonald goal in the 42nd minute was followed by a third, a 61st-minute defensive error pounced on by the visiting Richard Gregory, to perfectly encapsulate a home side ‘off the pace’.

Wilkins said: “I thought we were second best for most of the game. But I’m not really sure why.

Football: Southern League..Needham Vs Bromsgrove ..Needham come close to scoring after shot from Craig Parker..Photographer Ben Pooley. (24294601)

“Tuesday we played Tamworth, top-of-the-table, and looked a million dollars (Needham won 2-1).

“It was probably the best team performance for a while – and we turned up today and I’m struggling to find a player that was more than five out of 10.

“I really don’t understand it, we’ve had a long chat and I’ve said a few home truths, but it’s just at home we seem to really, really let ourselves down.

“Most of the season, if we have lost, we’ve only lost by the odd goal but today I felt we were well beaten.

Football: Southern League..Needham Vs Bromsgrove ..Bromsgrove score there first goal of the game ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (24294602)

“I’m not making excuses for anybody and it’s a difficult one to swallow; most of the lads got back about half-three (in the morning) on Tuesday, but they’ve had plenty of time to get over that in my opinion.

“And today I thought that the majority of them were very lacklustre and didn’t really turn up.”

He said a lack of consistency had hampered the side’s progress in the league this term, and was a big cause of their current position in the lower half of the table in 14th.

Football: Southern League..Needham Vs Bromsgrove ..Joe Marsden plays the ball forward ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (24294603)

“I can’t see too many positives in that (performance) at all, individually,” he said.

“Quite a lot of them just haven’t turned up and that’s not what I want at the club so there’s going to be a few bits and pieces that are going to materialise next week.

“I don’t actually know what team’s going to turn up and that’s the worst of it.

Football: Southern League..Needham Vs Bromsgrove ..Jake Dye whips the ball in behind the defenders ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (24294604)

“We’ve tried different things, we’ve tried everything and sometimes you just have to shake it around a little bit and move a few players on and bring some people in.

“I’m not afraid to do that. Questions have to be answered.”

Needham’s chances were few and far between, with their best opportunities coming in the opening 15 minutes, with a glancing header going wide from Kieran Morphew in the fifth minute followed by their best chance in the 12th minute.

Craig Parker did well to get on the end of a looping but deep cross into the box from out left by Adam Mills, but his volley across goal was tipped out by a fast reacting ‘keeper.

The only other notable chance came in the 56th minute as Mills ran on to the ball at the edge of the area and, while doing well to chip the ball over an onrushing ‘keeper, could only watch as the ball bounced out off the outside of the post.

“If you’re going to have good performances you want them at home, not away – we had a decent crowd and we just haven’t performed,” Wilkins said.

“We showed a few good little bits of football second half but we were second best; they looked on the front foot and we didn’t. They thoroughly deserved the win. Our home form isn’t great, and it wasn’t great last year. It’s letting us down woefully.

“I don’t know what it is, I can’t put my finger on it. There was some poor decisions made by the players today and just a real lethargic effort.

“It’s not how you really want it; you want fans to come and watch a home game and enjoy it and see some goals, and come back again.

“But (not) when you don’t perform to your levels.

“I don’t understand how you can be an eight out of 10 on a Tuesday and then a four out of 10 on a Saturday; I don’t understand that mentality.

“As an individual you have to give 100 percent commitment and I felt that we were lacking today.

“And because it was all of them, you think to yourself, was it a bit of a hangover from Tuesday? I don’t know, it wouldn’t have been in my day.

“Every game you should be playing at a constant level. I’m fed up of managers coming here and picking up cheap points.”

He added that Dan Morphew and Mills are unavailable for Saturday’s trip to Banbury.

Needham: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Squire, (Neal 45’), K Morphew, D Morphew, Marsden (Page 77’), Heath (c), Ingram (Short 67’) Parker, Mills

Attendance: 280

