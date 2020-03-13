Ben Chenery is confident that his Bury Town side have the tools to cause runaway BetVictor Isthmian League North Division leaders Maldon & Tiptree problems on their own patch tomorrow (3pm), writes Liam Apicella.

The two sides will meet at Park Drive just three weeks on from the reverse fixture – a game which Maldon won 2-1 despite finding themselves a goal and a man down at one point.

The Jammers have lost just twice in the league all season, but Chenery believes that his play-off hunting charges will benefit from being on the road.

Football - Bostik Football League - North Division, Bury Town 5-2 Witham Town. Pictured - Ben Chenery. Picture - Paul Tebbutt. (31419962)

“We will be a better test for Maldon away from home than we were at home (2-1 defeat),” he said.

“When we are at home at Ram Meadow, we like to play expansive football, get our full-backs high and try to get on the front foot.

“That is our identity as a football club and that has been really good for us so far this season.

“Away at Maldon, the onus is on them to come at us a little bit more and with the legs we have in the team, that may give us the chance to open up certain areas of the pitch that they have vacated.

“Hopefully we can go through the gears quickly and hit them on the counter-attack – that should really suit us.

“They are a really good team and a fantastic football club with two great managers who I know very well.

“They are the benchmark, that is clear, but we are going there looking to become the second team to beat them on their own patch.”

Once again Chenery’s team will be stretched to the limit for the trip to Essex, with his already injury-ravaged squad having picked up three more problems during Tuesday’s 3-1 win at Walsham-le-Willows in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

Defender Will Gardner was replaced during the first half because of concussion, while Ross Crane (ankle) and Joe Carden (shin) also sustained injuries.

All three are doubtful for the Maldon clash, but Chenery will have playmaker Jake Chambers-Shaw available for selection following his recovery from a collarbone injury suffered in late January.

Alex Henderson will also return to the fold after being cup-tied for the Walsham tie.

Bury go to Maldon on the back of dropping points at home to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday.

Ross Crane and Cruise Nydazayo twice gave the hosting Blues the lead, but they were pegged back on both occasions – the second of which came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

It leaves fifth-placed Bury occupying the last of four play-off positions, with a four-point gap to Coggeshall Town – who have three games in hand – below them.

