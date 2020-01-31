Manager Freya Louis is not ruling Needham Market Women out of the Eastern Region Women’s Football League Division One North title race following Sunday’s emphatic 9-1 home win over Gorleston Women.

The victory moved the Marketwomen up to fifth in the table, 12 points adrift of Cambridge City Ladies Development side at the summit.

However, Needham not only have three games in hand on the leaders, they also have to play them twice before the end of the season, meaning that there is plenty left to play for with regards to the title race.

“It was another solid performance from the team (against Gorleston). You can’t ask for much more than yet another convincing scoreline,” said Louis.

“These recent positive results are all key to pushing for our next few games where we face our toughest oppositions yet.

“Although we’ve been unfortunate not to process into the League Cup, there is still a chance we could take the title in the league.

“It’s not going to be easy, and we’re going to need to work extremely hard not to drop vital points, but the chance is still there.

“If we carry on the way we’ve been playing, especially with our games in hand, I have no doubt we can push for that top spot.”

Lois Balfour and Annie Northwood both scored hat-tricks against Gorleston, while Francesca Rainbird (2) and Abbie Wilkinson also scored.

Needham travel to third-placed Newmarket Town Women on Sunday (2pm).

* In a repeat of last season’s final, Needham have been drawn against holders Ipswich Town in the Suffolk Women’s Cup semi-final. The tie is due to be played at Stowmarket Town FC’s Greens Meadow ground on Sunday, March 15 (2pm).

* Needham Market Reserves return to action tomorrow at Holland Ladies (2pm).

