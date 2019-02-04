Bury Town have received a boost in their Bostik League North Division play-off push, with the news that Ryley Scott's loan spell has been extended until the end of the season, writes Alex Moss.

LOAN EXTENDED: Ipswich Town youngster Ryley Scott will stay at Bury Town until the end of the season

The 18-year-old has played in four different positions for the Blues since joining on loan from Sky Bet Championship club Ipswich Town in November.

But it is at right back where the teenager has made home, with a string of fine performances which have helped Bury move to within a place of the North Division top five.

Speaking to the club's official website, Blues boss Ben Chenery said: "Extending Ryley's loan deal was a priority for me this week as he has been excellent for us since he joined.

"He has a great attitude and has fitted in well with our squad, and he is playing regular Step 4 football which will be good for his development.

"We have been working on a month by month basis with Ipswich but I am pleased that they have agreed to extend that deal to the end of the season. He will continue to train with Ipswich Town and play in their FA Youth Cup matches.

"I would like to thank Bryan Klug, Lee O'Neil and the staff at Ipswich Town for their continued help, and also to Alan Lee who continues to be a valuable link for us with Ipswich."

The Blues saw the gap between themselves and the play-off places open up to seven points after losing 3-0 at title-chasing Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday.

Chenery's men will be looking to bounce back from that disappointment when they host Witham Town (16th) at the Denny Bros Stadium tomorrow (7.45pm).