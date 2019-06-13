For most of us, a broken collarbone signals a long and tortuous road to recovery – but not for British Superbike Championship rider Ryan Vickers.

The 20-year-old RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki rider from Thetford will line-up for Round Four of the leading road racing tournament in the UK this weekend, just three weeks after fracturing his clavicle.

He suffered the break when he came off his bike in the final free practice round of Round Three at Donington Park, to miss a triple header of races.

But, with intensive rehabilitation and surgery, he has bounced straight back and will be competing at the Brands Hatch event.

The rookie rider is in his BSB debut season, having stepped up to the premier superbike series after being crowned 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600 champion.

But he is fearless as he chases his dreams of one day achieving a ride in MotoGP, and said there are no concerns about returning to the racetrack so soon.

“It is great to be back so soon,” he said to the Free Press earlier this week. “I’m already back in training and could race tomorrow if I had to.

“I had surgery almost straight away and they put 10 screws and a plate in and then I rehabilitated in a hyperbaric chamber too. It’s great that I’ve been able to get back so quickly.

“I’ve got no nerves about getting back on the bike at all – a broken bone is nothing to me.

“Last year I lost the end of my little finger at the start of the year, so anything that can heal is fine.

“And, mentally, I’m good too. Yes, I have really noticed how much faster BSB is and it is a big step up, but I also know the crash was not entirely my fault, it was bad luck, not bad driving.

“Knowing that allows me to really move on. It hasn’t really affected me or my confidence.

“But I’m annoyed that I ended up missing out on potential points from a triple header weekend, so I am looking forward to getting back out there.

“I definitely can’t afford to crash again though, that’s for sure.”

Vickers is on course to compete at his 'home' event, at Snetterton, on July 19-21.