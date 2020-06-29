Sam Bond has spoken of his delight and pride after being announced as the Thetford Town captain for next season, writes Simon Staines.

Bond had been captain under former manager Danny White, but following a move to London at the start of last season, he could no longer commit to playing regularly and stepped down, to be replaced by Elliot Smith.

However, with Bond now increasingly available to play, manager Matt Morton has handed him the armband again.

Ely City v Thetford Town - Thetfords Sam Bond and Elys Matthew Simpson.Pic - Richard Marsham. (37448318)

“It means a huge amount to me,” Bond said. “This is my hometown club that has given me a lot when I have had tough times in my life and it gives me so much pride to give something back and lead the team out.

“Working from home in Thetford means I can commit to playing and training on Tuesdays, so when I was asked, it was an easy decision to make.

“Elliot did a fantastic job and I made sure I spoke with him before the rest of the squad was told.”

The first team squad returned for small group non-contact training last week and as he prepares his side for the next season, the start date for which is dependent on government guidance, Morton also confirmed that Luke Bailey will be vice-captain.

He said: “This is a new era which began midway through last season and now is the right time to make the changes needed to get everything how I think it needs to be moving forward.

“Sam is a natural leader within the group and has the respect from many of the players. His passion and tenacity are key foundations for what I want this team to embody.

“Luke is a calming influence on and off the pitch. He is an experienced head with a very consistent level of performance. Combining that with how much of the club runs through his family’s blood and how he is respected by a core group of players, its a pleasure to have him as vice-captain.”

Morton also thanked Smith, praising him “for taking on the responsibility and doing a great job”.

