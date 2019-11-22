Following recent highs which have seen Bury Town go top of the BetVictor Isthmian League North standings, Ben Chenery’s side were brought back to earth with a resounding bump on Tuesday night.

They fell to a heavy 6-1 defeat away at Maldon & Tiptree in their final group game of this season’s Velocity Trophy, to miss out on the knockout stages of the league cup.

And Ryan Horne became their latest player to be stretchered off in what looks set to be a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Ryan Horne is the latest injury casualty at Bury Town as their list of walking wounded racks up. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Manager Ben Chenery said it ‘doesn’t look great’ with the midfielder awaiting news on a possible knee dislocation, a similar injury to Joe White, who was stretchered off in the preceding game at AFC Sudbury.

It leaves Bury without five first-team players with captain Ollie Fenn out until at least January, Taylor Hastings out with hernia problems and Ryan Stafford recovering from a rolled ankle, also sustained in the AFC match.

And Jake Chambers-Shaw will be suspended for the next match, on November 30 at home to Coggeshall Town, having picked up a fifth yellow card in their last Isthmian North game on November 2.

Tomorrow will be their third Saturday in a row without a league fixture, with last weekend’s trip to Hullbridge Sports postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and this Saturday’s trip to Aveley rescheduled for Monday, December 9, with their hosts in FA Trophy action.

Chenery said: “It’s a massive blow to lose so many first teamers, especially when we are doing so well in the league.

“But this is a bit of a make or break time for us now, I said to the players that we have to dig deep and push hard.

“A break in fixtures has come at the right time with so many injuries and we are making moves to bring in some cover ahead of our next match.

“I’m very mindful of being low on numbers. I’ve got time to find the right fit.”

He added that both Will Gardner (foot) and Colin Oppong had also taken knocks in the Maldon game, as the team finished with just nine players on the pitch against the only unbeaten team in the league.

“They went strong and we didn’t,” Chenery said. “It’s as simple as that.

“We had six under-19s on the pitch and the result is immaterial to me; we have not shown our hand, whereas they now have.

“I’m really looking forward to those games.”

Bury went a goal behind in the 32nd minute before Emmanuel Machaya equalised minutes later. But his 36th-minute goal was quickly overridden with another Maldon score in the 38th minute. Four second-half goals from the hosts sealed Bury’s exit from the cup.