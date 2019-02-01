Ben Chenery believes Maldon & Tiptree will face a much tougher Bury Town when the two sides meet at Park Drive tomorrow (3pm), writes Alex Moss.

Cemal Ramadan scored a brace in last weekend’s 4-0 victory away at Romford

The Blues conceded three goals in the last 20 minutes in a 4-1 defeat in the reverse fixture against Maldon at the Denny Bros Stadium back in late October.

But after recording back-to-back wins against Felixstowe & Walton United (2-0) and Romford (4-0) in their last two outings, to climb up to sixth in the Bostik League North Division table, Bury boss Chenery feels his side are now gelling together a lot more.

“I think in that game the result was not a fair reflection,” he said.

“It was a game between two very good teams in possession and I think we have now got a lot better at being out of possession.

“Defensively we are a lot harder to break down now. We brought in eight new players and we knew it was always going to take time to gel.

“I think we’ve improved since that game, but I also think they have improved a lot as well.

“It’s going to be a really tough game. They are are a good side, their position in the league will tell you that.

“We’ve got to set up well. They’re centred right in the play-off positions at the moment, which is where we have aspirations to be.

“To put yourself in the top five you’ve got to have an unbeaten period of games.

“Hopefully we can go to Maldon and get a positive result and take that into Tuesday.”

Following this weekend’s trip to Essex, the Blues entertain 15th-placed Witham Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Bury boast the fourth best home record in the North Division, having picked up 21 of their 36 points at the Denny Bros Stadium.

But on Saturday it was on their travels that Chenery’s side recorded their biggest win of the season so far, with a 4-0 thrashing of relegation-threatened Romford.

Cemal Ramadan opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 15 minutes, before Ryan Jolland doubled their advantage six minutes into the second half.

The Blues then struck twice in the last 10 minutes to complete a comfortable victory, with Ramadan grabbing his second of the afternoon on 82 minutes, and Ryan Horne getting on the scoresheet a minute before full time.

“I was really pleased with how we adapted to the conditions,” Chenery said. “Romford are fighting down at the bottom to get results and posed a new set of problems for us.

“We were excellent for our win and it could have been more than 4-0 in the end.”

Last weekend’s win at the FutureFuel Stadium was also the final game of Ipswich Town youngster Ryley Scott’s loan spell with the Blues.

The 18-year-old has impressed since coming in on loan in mid-November, and Chenery is hopeful Scott’s stint with the club can be extended ahead of this weekend.

“Ryley’s loan with us was up on Saturday and we’re working with Ipswich at the moment,” the Bury boss said.

“It’s down to Ipswich Town as that’s his club, but we’d like to have him back.”

l Former Bury Town Under-18s manager James Bloomfield has joined the coaching staff at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club Whitton United.

Mark Jolland and Steve Revell have taken over the reins of the Blues’ Thurlow Nunn Youth League South side, while first-team boss Chenery and head of player development Alan Lee are also involved with training.