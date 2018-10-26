If Ben Chenery could get his side to replicate a performance from now until the end of the season, Saturday’s classy display against Mildenhall Town would be it.

There was not a box that was not ticked in the 3-0 victory with a flying start, inventive play, clinical finishing, eye-catching entertaining football, high work-rate and a solid rearguard action which led to a clean sheet.

Okay, so the Blues, led by a scintillating display from midfield maestro Ryan Jolland, did also ride their luck at times, with the visitors rattling the post and crossbar in one move at the start of the second half.

But they did what all good teams do, made sure they put those nervous moments to bed with a quickfire goal to put the result beyond doubt with a third, albeit with a very fortunate deflection diverting Ryan Stafford’s cross in.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Bury Town celebrate another goal...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4918126)

Before that they an excellent Jolland run and calm finish and an Ollie Hughes bullet header, in a four-minute spell from the quarter-of-an-hour mark had put the hosts well in control. And the only fear for the home fans was that reaching half-time without adding to their tally did not really reflect the way they had exerted their influence on the game.

But it was a 90-minute performance, albeit against a depleted Mildenhall side, which left their manager beaming.

Asked if it was the perfect performance, he said: “Yes, I think so.

“Look, we felt the pressure today. We understood it was a local derby and Mildenhall were coming here to try and turn us over.

“But I have asked the players all week, and I always do, to be brave and courageous.

“If we don’t do that we might as well stop. But we have to have our identity and do what we are good at, and I felt we did.

“Out of possession I felt we had good legs and got on to second balls. We defended properly.

“But in possession I felt some of the inter-changing and midfield play was first-class.

“People don’t realise how hard it is to do that, but also the level we are at.”

With his search for a striker having not delivered in time for the derby, as he hoped for, he added: “I know people have had an opinion about scoring goals and I get that.

“We have got to get different parts of the team right and I think anyone watching today would have left and thought ‘there is some good footballers at Bury Town’ and there certainly was. It was near-on a perfect performance for me.

“I always want to get better but for me every department we were better than the opposition and that showed in the 3-0 victory.”

The season’s statistics thus far – no-one having scored more in the division – had suggested it would be a case of Mildenhall’s attack against Bury’s tight defence, whose offensive issues put them as the third lowest scorers in the Bostik League North Division.

But the game itself went on to make a mockery of the goalscoring patterns with Mildenhall only failing to score for the second time in 14 matches this season.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Ollie Hughes scores a header and Bury's second of the game...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4918125)

It was Bury, one place higher in 11th at the start of the day, who burst out of the blocks with Blake Horton punching clear a corner before beating out a near-post effort after Ollie Hughes broke clear.

The visitors went close in the eighth minute with a Jarid Robson header from an Evan Kouassi cross forcing Luis Tibbles to parry out before the defence cleared.

Some individual brilliance from Jolland put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute. Dropping into the defensive line and screaming for the ball, he played a smart one-two with Jake Chambers-Shaw before continuing his run into the area and stroking a powerful low effort into the bottom corner of the net.

Jolland turned provider less than five minutes later with a perfect corner into the patch of Hughes’ run to power a header in for 2-0.

Bury were well in the ascendency for the rest of the half and were unfortunate not to add to their advantage.

Mildenhall calls for a penalty were waved away after ‘keeper Tibbles caught Kouassi, though the ball had already run away from him.

The second half was less than three minutes old when youngster Ben Nolan sent a half volley thundering against the post before Robson’s header grazed the top of the crossbar for the visitors.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Mildenhall..Pictured: Big crowd at the match today...PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4918133)

But within four minutes Bury were celebrating a fortunate third as left-back Ryan Stafford was able to drive his way along the byline before seeing his dinked cross to the far post come off David Cooper and Jake Brown before finding its way in.

Kouassi dragged a good chance wide for Hall but their only other effort in the last 20 minutes saw substitute Marcio Pereria fluff his lines from a cross in added on time, while Bury almost made it 4-0 with Kyran Clements’ powerful effort going just over.

“Ryan Jolland at times went through the gears and blew people away,” Chenery added.

“The way he has passed that ball into the back of the net for that goal was sublime really. I am proud of him but I am proud of all of them.”

Bury: Tibbles, Kerins, Stafford, Kennedy (Revell 90’), Miller, Clements, Horne, Jolland, Hughes, Chambers-Shaw (Robinson 81’), Call. Unused subs: Hammond, White, Bugg.

Mildenhall: Horton, Cooper (c), Camilo-Tayaca, Seymour, T Boxter (Pereira 79’), Smith, Nolan (Manels 70’), Brown, Debenham, Robson, Kouassi. Unused subs: Walker, Bull.

Attendance: 432

Free Press Man of The Match: Ryan Jolland – Unplayable when hitting these levels.