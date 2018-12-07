A point gained, rather than two dropped, was Ben Chenery’s feeling after Bury Town’s thrilling 3-3 home draw with struggling Dereham Town on Saturday.

The Blues boss praised his side’s character for playing with 10 men against 11 for 51 minutes – with both sides ending up with a player sent off – before responding to what looked a stoppage-time winner for the visitors with a Cemal Ramadan last-gasp finish.

“It has to be a point gained in terms of 50-plus minutes with 10 men,” he said.

“We were the better side in the first half and after they came into it in the second half, as they should with 11, we were always a threat.

“I’m disappointed to concede three, or course, but people are tired. It was heavy today.

“But the character and bravery of the lads was fantastic .

“We try to play the right way and we keep pushing and we got an equaliser later on which was nothing more than we deserved.”

Ramadan’s late strike was his second of the game, and Chenery said it is simply goals he will judge him on, during his second spell at the club.

“You have to understand Cemal Ramadan and I do and we have a relationship,” he said.

“You could look at him today and say well, he gave the ball away a bit and he maybe did this and it came off his body or didn’t quite stick. He scored five goals in four games.

“I have got Ollie Hughes to run around and do everything else for him.

“That is the position he plays. I put him under pressure to score goals, and that is what he does. He probably could have got a hat-trick today.”

Captain Ollie Fenn, Kryan Clements and Ryan Jolland were all able to return to the side, having missed the 2-2 draw at Bowers & Pitsea, as Chenery made three changes. Ipswich Town loannees Ryley Scott and Tommy Hughes were unavailable due to Tuesday’s FA Youth Cup match for their parent club, while Emmanuel Machaya dropped to the bench.

The eighth-placed side started brightly in front of another Ram Meadow crowd topping 300, before their plans of victory were dealt a blow when Ryan Horne was sent off for a second yellow card in the space of six minutes just 17 minutes in.

But Bury responded well to the setback – arising from a slide tackle where he won the ball, infuriating Chenery – taking a deserved 1-0 lead into the interval after Ramadan slid in Jake Chambers-Shaw’s low right-sided cross in the 32nd minute.

It could have been more had Elliott Pride not done well at full-stretch to palm away a Ryan Jolland free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

The second half saw 10-man Bury fail to exert themselves on the game in the same manner though as Dereham’s pressure grew.

Cemal Ramadan, Bury Town man of the match after Dereham Town game in December 2018 (5832040)

Just after the hour mark their search for an equaliser was given a helping hand when goalkeeper Luis Tibbles was adjudged to have impeded substitute Karol Wengrizk as he went to take the ball round him. It was hotly-disputed by the Bury players who claimed he had not touched him but a yellow card was shown to the England non-league capped player and he was unable to get near Polishman Wengrizk’s penalty.

There was another twist in the 68th minute as Dereham’s left-back Thomas McLeish was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Ollie Hughes.

But Dereham went on to take the lead from a corner in the 71st minute when Oliver Ebbage rose highest to nod Jack Beaumont’s corner out of Tibbles’ reach.

Bury took less than a minute to respond though as right-back Jake Kerins fired in a rebound from the edge of the box after Dion Frary had cleared off the line.

Ramadan failed to make the most of a good chance later on before Tibbles pulled off a couple of good saves ahead of Joe Gatting converting a cross after Joe White failed to get to it four minutes into five signalled to be added on.

But there was another instant reply from Bury as, with almost the very last kick of the match, Dereham failed to clear a corner and Ramadan poked home a loose ball after Elliott Pride saved from Clements.

Now six points off the top five in eighth, Chenery admitted it ramps up the pressure on getting an away win at Brentwood Town (14th) on Saturday (3pm), with Horne set to serve his suspension.

“I look at home games you must win and away games you don’t get beat. So all we have got to do is flip it on its head and go and win next Saturday.

“If we do that it’s four from six and we then come into home games against Barking and Soham that are winnable.

“All it does is means we have to go there and win, and we’re more than capable of that.”

Bury: Tibbles, Kerins, Stafford, Fenn (c), White, Clements, Horne, Jolland, Hughes, Ramadan, Chambers-Shaw. Unused subs: Call, Miller, Machaya, Robinson, Hayes. Attendance: 329

Free Press Man of The Match: Cemal Ramadan. Has given Blues the cutting edge they craved and responsible for this point.