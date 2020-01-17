Despite successive defeats against their play-off rivals, Ben Chenery is confident his Bury Town side remain in a good place to quickly recover the damage done from a mid-season blip.

The Blues host second-from-bottom Felixstowe & Walton United tomorrow (3pm) knowing they could slip out of the top five if they do not bounce back from three straight losses with a victory.

They lost 1-0 for a second straight game on Saturday, at Heybridge Swifts, to see their opponents leapfrog them in the table before a depleted side went down to a 3-1 defeat at second-placed Aveley on Monday.

Football Bury Town FC v AFC Sudbury Bury Town manager Ben Chenery Picture Mark Westley. (6273588)

But the run of results is not overly concerning their manager, who was happy with the way they played in both matches within a 48-hour period under challenging circumstances.

“We are in good health and the results have been kind to us,” he said.

“We are still well in this top five and it is set to be a great few months that we can look forward to; I am certainly looking forward to it.

“We are pushing every single week. We will focus on performances and I am sure it will take us somewhere.

“We have just been unfortunate with illnesses and injuries.”

Olly Hughes, who has been carrying the captain’s armband in injured Ollie Fenn’s absence, missed both of the key games through illness along with midfielder Ryan Jolland and Quevin Castro.

With Max Maughn unavailable on Monday it left Chenery with just two outfield players on his substitutes bench.

“I cannot fault their effort and commitment as it has been first-class,” he said of his squad.

“The way they moved the ball against Aveley was fantastic.

“You are always going to have blips in season and this is our one.

“What is important is how you come out of it.

“We have to go out there and produce; be confident and brave on the ball and get a good intensity back.

“It is also important we get players back.”

Hughes, Jolland, Castro and Maughn are all set to be available again while he revealed Ipswich Town work experience loan defenders Tommy Smith and Alex Henderson have had their deals extended to the end of the month.

Ex-Mildenhall winger Evans Kouassi scored the only goal at Heybridge on Saturday, in the 48th minute, while Cruise Nyadzayo (49’) equalised Harry Gibbs (25’) opener at Aveley only for George Sykes (53’) and Wyan Reid (79’) to give the home side a 3-1 win.

“It was very pleasing to have five to six under-18s playing,” Chenery said of Monday’s match, played in tough weather conditions on their hosts’ 3G pitch.

Tomorrow will be the fourth time they have played Felixstowe & Walton United this season, having won two different cup contests comfortably ahead of a 2-1 BetVictor Isthmian League North Division win in October. But Chenery is wary of underestimated their threat.

“They are fighting for their lives down there and will come to us with nothing to lose,” he said. “The pitch will be heavy and that will not suit us and we will have to adapt.

“It is a local derby and form can go out of the window.”

He is expecting a tough physical challenge at mid-table Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday, should their troublesome pitch beat the weather as he targets two wins to cement their top five spot.

“As a management and coaching team we have to look to go and win two games and if we do that we will cement our place in the top five. It is very tight and there will certainly be more twists and turns.”

Read more Football