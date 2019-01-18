Ben Chenery believes his Bury Town side are in for a full-blooded derby game on Saturday (3pm), as they host Felixstowe & Walton United in the Bostik League North.

It is the reverse fixture of their opening game of the season, which Bury lost 3-1 to a side playing in their first ever Step 4 fixture after promotion.

Chenery said: “I suppose it is emerging as a new Suffolk derby, there were 500-plus at their place when we played on the opening day and they were thoroughly pleased with their win – and rightly so.

“We are a big football club in this league and we deal with that, and I think that this game will be the same, they will come here looking to win and I think it will be a good blood and thunder tie with no quarters given.

Bury Town v Canvey Island. Bury score in injury time.

“We know they’re not a bad team, it’s quite a close rivalry really, they’re not a million miles away and it will be like a cup tie.

“A lot of the players know each other, which just adds another bit of spice to it, and we just have to make sure that we are mentally prepared.

“They’re finding their feet in this league but doing well. There’s some really good teams in this league and, now that it’s been made smaller, all games are really competitive and their mid-table position shows they’re a good side.

“It’s up to us to make sure that we have an identity about what we do, maintain possession and probe and play but also be more of a threat in the final third. But I think it will be a tough game, they’re not a bad side.”

Bury will go into it having halted a losing streak, scoring a late equaliser on Saturday to rescue a point from the first of back-to-back home games, a 1-1 draw to Canvey Island.

And defender Kyran Clements is in great form, having netted a goal in the club’s last three matches.

“We worked on his timing into the box,” Chenery said. “It’s very different heading the ball in attack to heading it in defence, but Kyran has grasped it.”