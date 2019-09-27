By his own admission, Matt Blake found it tough to come to terms with the fact that a move to a professional club never materialised in the summer of 2017.

It affected him both in terms of performances out on the pitch and mentally, but after completing a move from Leiston to Stowmarket Town last night, the 31-year-old is ready to prove that the disappointment is now fully behind him.

Having scored more than 100 goals in three campaigns with Norwich United at Step 5, Blake came to attention of League Two and National League clubs during a 2016/17 season that saw him find the net on 42 occasions in all competitions for Leiston – form that won him the Isthmian League Premier Division Golden Boot award.

Matt Blake (17799916)

But despite a series of discussions he remained at the Victory Ground for the next couple of years as a potential move into the pro game fizzled out.

"The first season at Leiston was everything I could have asked for and then all the talk about a move to a full time club started," said the striker.

"I had conversations with League Two managers but when that did not happen it blew me away and I really struggled to find my feet.

"It was very tough and I crumbled as a player a little bit. I managed to pull myself out of it and still had some great moments, winning the Suffolk Premier Cup a couple of times and things like that, but it was always hard.

"If you score 42 goals in your first season and the chance to move up does not come off, it is hard to raise it, especially mentally."

However, the Blake that has arrived at Greens Meadow from a struggling Leiston is in a much more positive place.

And he plans to use that switch of mindset to show the doubters that he is still more than capable of bulging the back of the net on a regular basis.

FOOTBALL - Thetford Town FC v Halstead Town FC..Pictured: Matt Blake celebrating another goal. (17799126)

"My age is a major plus now because I have a much better understanding of football and how it works," said the frontman, who only started taking football seriously at the age of 21 when he joined Thetford Town after scoring a number of goals for Thetford Rovers in the Anglian Combination Leagues.

"You hear things and people have seen the goals drying up a little bit recently and they think I am finished.

"That is fine – anyone that pays to come through the gate is entitled to their opinion and I am sure there are some doubters.

"But I am certain there are plenty of goals left in these feet and I am looking forward to showing that with Stowmarket."

By chance, Blake looks set to make his Old Gold & Blacks debut tomorrow against the club where he earned himself the switch to Leiston – Norwich United.

He still has plenty of friends at Plantation Park, but with the sides currently occupying the top two spots in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, there will be no room for sentiment once the game gets under way.

"I have a lot of friends at Norwich – the people there are like family to me," he said.

"It will be a bit weird, sitting in the away dressing room there, and I will not celebrate if I score because I love them too much.

"But I still want to score for my team – that is just football. We have a five-point lead on them so if we can win and put even more points between us, that would be a good start for me."

* For more from Blake, including Stowmarket's targets for the season and dealing with competition for places, see next week's Free Press print edition.