Striker Matt Blake has agreed a deal to join Ipswich Wanderers – and seemingly rejected the chance to rejoin his hometown club Thetford Town in the process.

The former Norwich United and Leiston forward has been without a club since he departed Stowmarket Town in May, with Blake hitting out at the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side on social media over a contract dispute.

He has now dropped down to the First Division North with Wanderers, but according to Thetford chairman Nigel Armes, his club were 'very close' to having Blake back at Mundford Road for the first time since 2012.

Thetford Town V Godmanchester Rovers.Thetford's Matt Blake.. (36165102)

Responding on Twitter to a question as to why Blake had not returned to Thetford, Armes said: "Unfortunately we were close, very close. But Matt decided on Ipswich Wanderers in Div 1.

"Matt – a Thetford lad who started with town and (Thetford) rovers – looks unlikely to return to the club in the future under his new deal. Brilliant player and goalscorer, we wish him all the best."

