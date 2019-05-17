While it may not have been good for his ‘dodgy ticker’, long-serving David Lorimer Senior bowed out as manager of Bildeston Rangers in the most perfect way possible on Tuesday evening.

Bildeston get their hands on the Suffolk Junior Cup at Portman Road on Tuesday evening Picture: Gary Donnison

In front of an impressive and vocal crowd of 818 at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road ground, Lorimer watched on as Rangers beat Bacton United 89 4-2 to lift the Suffolk Junior Cup.

It was a result that slots nicely alongside the club’s promotion to Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League Senior Division, with Lorimer now handing the reins over to his son, David ‘Bart’ Lorimer Junior.

Yet, it was far from a straightforward assignment against a determined Bacton side, who twice pegged Bildeston back after falling behind.

Penalties loomed large, but with just four minutes remaining substitute Tommy Newbigging restored Bildeston’s lead and this time they did not let go, eventually going on to extend their advantage in stoppage time via the same source.

“I have got a dodgy ticker so when it starts to get a bit nervy like that I have to go away – I did not see Tommy’s second goal,” said the departing Lorimer.

“I said to them at half-time I felt we had dropped off because for the first 20 minutes we had so many chances to extend our lead. It became a scrap after that and that is something I do not like.

“But it came good in the second half and we made the right changes, with Tommy coming off the bench to score two goals.

“It is a huge achievement, not just for myself but also for the club and everybody connected with it.”

Speaking about his decision to stand aside, he added: “I am not good enough to take these lads forward.

“I was finding this season I was taking a step back and letting Bart do the talking at half-time and before games because he knows what he wants and what he is trying to achieve.

“He was at Colchester United from a young age and our goalkeeper Charlie was on Ipswich’s books.

“When they have had that training they are on a different wavelength, and with the young talent we have coming through, Bart is the right man to take them forward.”

Bildeston were quick out of the traps and after Dale Munson had twice been denied by smart Jack Hardy saves, before the former Hadleigh United frontman broke the deadlock in the 11th minute.

Sam Sharp’s deep free-kick was headed back across goal by Daryl Alexander for Munson, who from a couple of yards out was never going to miss.

Bacton, who finished two places and eight points behind their opponents in the league, looked lethargic early on, yet slowly but surely they played their way into the contest and managed to get themselves level with 31 minutes on the clock.

A high ball into the Bildeston penalty area broke loose and James Smith was the first to react, steering his half volley in via the inside of the post. Up the other end Bildeston had the ball in the net just before the break when Sharp’s free-kick from distance flew straight in, but their celebrations were cut short by the referee, who had spotted a foul on Bacton goalkeeper Hardy.

Nevertheless, within six minutes of the restart Bildeston scored again and on this occasion it stood. The lively Sharp worked his way to the left byline, from where he cut the ball back for an advancing Alexander to pick out the top corner with the aid of a slight deflection.

Back came Bacton again, though, as Sean Caley’s clever flicked effort was well stopped by Charlie de Lara-Bell and Kalum Benham saw his headed effort hit the crossbar.

The equaliser eventually came in the 66th minute when Smith’s flick-on sent Caley in the clear and, despite coming under some late pressure, his low shot got the better of a diving De Lara-Bell.

For a period thereafter chances were at a premium, with the flow of the game being disrupted somewhat by a number of substitutions by both sides. Yet, it was one of those second-half introductions who proved to be eventual match winner.

Newbigging’s first goal came four minutes before the end of normal time with a shot from an acute angle that flew inside Hardy’s near post.And with Bacton throwing men forward in search of a third equaliser that would have sent the game into penalties, Paul Dodsworth showed good footwork to beat a couple of defenders inside the box before squaring a pass for Newbigging to slot in with the calmest of finishes.

Bacton boss Ryan Owens said: “We are a bit disappointed because we had so many chances and opportunities that we did not convert.

“We kept going behind but if we had managed to go 3-2 in front then it could have been a different outcome.

“Fair play to Bildeston because they have got promotion and now this cup, but it is a bit gutting for us because I feel we could have won this.”

On the season as a whole, Owens admitted that his team had fallen short of their targets.

“It has been a little disappointing because we finished fourth and lost a cup final,” he added.

“Nights like these are great if you win but we need to get more points in the league because we want Senior Division football.

“We will be ready to go again next season and hopefully we can go one better in the league and cup.”

Bildeston: De Lara-Bell, Brooks, Everett, Smith, Rix, Goodchild, Lloyd Dodsworth, Alexander, Dilloway, Munson, Sharp.

Used subs: Guy, Vinyard, Newbigging, Baldwin, Paul Dodsworth.

Bacton: Hardy, Claydon, Knights, Hitter, Fisher, Steed, Benham, Haynes, Caley, Smith, Mortimer.

Used subs: Kastrati, Taylor-Holt, Gutteridge, Theobald, O’Connor

Attendance: 818. Free Press Man of the Match – Tommy Newbigging.