More than 200 riders from around the region took part in the annual Ixworth Cycle Races, held by West Suffolk Wheelers, on Monday.

Action from the Senior and Junior Men fourth category race, sponsored by the Bury Free Press, at this year’s Ixworth Cycle Races, held on Bank Holiday Monday Pictures: Mecha Morton

A great day of sport was enjoyed by all those involved in the event, sponsored by the Bury Free Press and other local businesses, with six races held around the closed roads of Ixworth village.

The first race of the day for fourth category males saw a runaway win for Phil Marler, of Godric CC, with riders from the home club finishing in midfield.

Scott Williams came home in 14th and was followed by Christian Hare (17th), Oliver Ingwall-King (18th) and Stephen Brook (26th).

There was also three races for youth riders, the Under 12s being won by Henry Hobbs (Lee Valley Youth), with Stowmarket’s Oskar Everett pushing him all the way to finish second.

The pair were followed by Ben Howlett (third, Suffolk Youth) and West Suffolk’s Sam Brook (5th).

Mark Lightfoot (Welwyn Wheelers) won the Under 14s in a close finish from Harley Gregory (West Suffolk), with Todd Eaglen and Glen Stripp from the home club in 10th and 15th respectively.

Action from the Senior and Junior Men fourth category race, sponsored by the Bury Free Press, at this year’s Ixworth Cycle Races, held on Bank Holiday Monday Pictures: Mecha Morton

The Under 16 race was very closely contested, decided on the last lap with Callum Laborde victorious, with Stowmarket rider Charlie Johnson (4th) and West Suffolk duo Oscar Woodward (8th) and Alex Cooper (20th) also in action.

Male riders over 50 shared a race with Junior and Senior women, and this proved very exciting, with Mike Smith (Rapha) and Sophie Lankford (Team Jadan Weldtite) battling at the front the entire race and eventually lapping the field, and thereby winning their respective categories.

Chris Cantwell and Megan Free, from the organising club, each came home 27th in their categories.

The last race of the day was for second and third category riders and was run off at break-neck speed, eventually resulting in a 10-man group fighting it out for honours in the final laps.

Sean Purser (St Ives) won the sprint to win, improving on his second place last year, with previous Ixworth winner Dougal Toms (Exeter University) second and Kieran Jarvis (Team OnForm) third.

The best placed local riders were Joe Kaye (Videre, 21st) and Glenn Davey (Stowmarket, 28th).

This year’s Ixworth Cycle Races was held on Bank Holiday Monday Pictures: Mecha Morton

Other sponsors of the event were Orbital Food Machinery, Cycle Clinic and Maglia Rosso Cycle Centre.

The Ixworth Cycle Races were run under the rules of British Cycling and was a fun filled day for all to enjoy and saw the local community all get involved in the afternoon of racing.

The Women’s Institute provided refreshments on the day, while the area’s Scouts group also helped run the event.