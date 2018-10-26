The Suffolk Golf Club held their annual Captains’ Drive-in on a beautiful autumn day on Sunday where a big turnout took part in a Texas Scramble shotgun start.

The new captains are June Smart and Pete Cocksedge, who have decided to raise funds for the same charity this year.

Smart said: “In past years the captains have had different charities.

“We’re both going for the West Suffolk Hospital My Wish charity, raising money for the new cardiac unit funded by the Every Heart Matters campaign.

“They’ve almost reached their goal and the building of the unit is under way. We’ll be raising money for equipment within the unit.

“Several members have benefited from the cardiology ward and this new unit will save patients having to travel to Papworth.

She added: “Fairway Fest is planned again for next year as well as our second Mixed Open. We hope to get new acts into Fairway Fest to expand what proved to be a successful fund-raising and social event.”

Retiring ladies’ captain Karen Absolon supported by Steve Woods, Perry Garrod and Paul Hawkins were the winning Texas Scramble team with a score of 69-7.9=61.1.

Billy Hawkins, Mick Davey, Peter Thomas and Roy Buckle were close behind in second spot with nett 61.4.

The captain’s team: June Smart, Pete Cocksedge, Alf Jackson and Peter Sharpe had nett 61.9 in third place.

After the competition, the annual trophy presentation was hosted by outgoing men’s captain Alf Jackson, who has just completed a two-year period of office.

Jackson and ladies’ captain Absolon raised £5,000 during the past year which was split equally between the Suffolk Rescue Service (SARS) and the local charity Music In Our Bones.

At the end of the presentations the new ladies’ captain’s husband Craig Smart was presented with an impressive handmade glass trophy, crafted by member Paul Dufosee, to mark Craig’s recent contribution to the Wednesday Swindle!

Colin Holder scored an impressive 41 Stableford points to win the latest Wednesday competition followed by the in-form John Dale with 38pts. James Edgar, Jim Chapman and Tony Hurst also carded 38 each.

It was also the final competition of the Midweek Order of Merit of the captains’ year which was convincingly won by Ivan Snelling with 81 points.

Dave King was runner-up with 68 and Dale’s late charge gave him third place with 56.

Thetford Golf Club

Owen Mills, Thetford’s club champion, picked up another notable prize when he won the Bill Jennings Trophy on Sunday.

Mills was in sparkling form with birdies at the second, 12th and 15th offset by three bogeys in a round of level par 72 gross.

His reward is a cut to a handicap of three.

Left-hander Dean Scott was runner-up with 77-5-72. He also had three birdies, but began with three bogeys and a six at the par-four 8th.

He came back strongly with a level par back nine to beat nine-handicap John Ward on count-back.

Bob Pateman won the October Seniors’ Stableford with 37points off a handicap of nine.

Runner-up with 34, was Andrew Bloom (12hcp) who beat Ray Hamilton (9hcp) on count-back.

Stowmarket players dominated Thetford’s October Ladies’ AmAm on Thursday, taking the top two places from the 28 clubs were represented..

Anna Suggett, Jane Darling, Nicola Tindall and Terrie Gray came in with 90pts to beat Lizzie Laflin, Fiona Ferrie, Yvonne Hollis and Kim Davis, who were second with 88.

Third place went to Julie Proctor, Chrissy Bell, Karen Freezer and Val Millish of King’s Lynn with 87, beating Joan Brown, Sam Edwards, Marianne Haines and Monica Comer of Diss on countback.

Nearest-the-pin prizes went to P Parker (Ryston Park) and Lizzie Laflin (Stowmarket).

Moira Morgan won the Ladies’ October EG Medal with 100-19-81, beating Liz Robinson (94-13-81) on countback.

Last chance for left-handers: There are still vacancies for the first Left-Handers’ Championship on Sunday (28th).

There is an entry fee of £40 which includes a bacon roll on arrival and two-course carvery meal afterwards.

Book online or contact manager Malcolm Grubb on 01842 752169.

Suffolk Winter Alliance

The latest Suffolk Winter

Alliance Fourball Betterball Stableford meeting had 71 entries and was played on an exceptionally warm day.

Sam Forgan of Stowmarket, the only professional to play, had a 2 over par round of 71.

The event was won by the Bury St Edmunds pairing of Alan Garrett and Chris Whyatt with 46 points.

Second place went to Gareth Evans & Emily Penfold (Newton Green) followed by Laurie Hastie & James Hastie (Haverhill) with 43.

The next meeting is at Stowmarket, on Sunday, November 4.