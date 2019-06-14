Big test for Bury’s top four ambitions with weekend visit from Frinton

Bury St Edmunds face a big test of their ambitions of finishing in the top four in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League tomorrow when Frinton-on-Sea visit The Victory Ground (11am).

Frinton have backed up their pre-season claims to mount a title challenge across the first eight matches, currently lying second in the table with a 52 points gap to Bury in fourth.

But Sean Park’s side will look to bring that down after having a weekend off due to the wet weather, which saw last Saturday’s game at Burwell & Exning called off before a ball was bowled.

Having found themselves in trouble at the bottom of the table at this stage in recent season, it has been a totally contrasting start in 2019.

CRICKET - Bury (Batting) v Cambridge Granta..Pictured: Max Whittaker and Sean Park ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. .. (12295633)

Bury, having strengthened the squad with Ben Seabrook, Daniel Moriarty and Justin Broad, as well as benefiting from an improved second team, have secured three wins and a draw from seven fixtures.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds II enjoyed a good home win over Stowmarket to remain at the top of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Three standings.

It was credit to the umpires and players of both sides that the game went ahead, the main square had wet patches but the second ground is always drier so the umpires decided play there was the best option.

Bury batted first and in a game reduced to 25 overs each scored 164-6 with useful contributions all round.

The real star performance of the day came from Charlie Cook taking 5-16 off just 5.4 overs. Adam Kizis and Ben Whittaker took two wickets each as the visitors were all out for 73.

Next up for the side is a trip to Felixstowe, while Bury St Edmunds III are away to West Mersea and the fourths are at home to Stradbroke.

On Sunday, Bury’s first team travelled to Stowupland with the home side scoring 125 all out off 34.1 overs with Grant Wearing top scoring with 41.

The star performer was Neil Jefferies with 5-42, while there was three wickets for Ben Whittaker and two for Finlay Bonas. Max Whittaker took three catches to add to a stumping.

Bury’s Sunday second team visited near neighbours Nowton with Bury scoring 129-9 with Simon Aldous scoring 44 not out.

Nowton won the match though after scoring 131-2 with Chadwick 56no.

In Division Seven, Bury St Edmunds III match at home to Melton St Audry’s was cancelled on Saturday. In Division Nine West, Bury IV’s away trip to Woolpit IV was called off.

Greene King Players of the week: Charlie Cook, Alfie Marston and Neil Jefferies.