Big game for the Wolfpack after another away defeat

It is a big weekend for the Wolfpack, whose push for a best-ever league finish is under serious threat following two successive defeats in the National League Two South, writes Hannah Dolman.

Bury St Edmunds RUFC have struggled for form on the road this season with seven back-to-back away defeats, including last Saturday’s 24-18 away loss to Worthing.

But with the next game, Saturday’s clash with Canterbury, scheduled to take place at The Haberden (3pm), they will hope their home form will see them to their 12th league win.

Only three of the side’s 11 losses have been inflicted in Bury, two of which came at the hands of the league’s top sides.

They are targeting a top six position to improve on their best-ever league finish — seventh in 2015/16 — with their aim currently in the balance.

Their latest loss on the road saw them drop to seventh, three points off sixth, in a congested mid-table — only seven points separate sixth and 10th position.

A win over 10th-placed Canterbury on Saturday could go a long way towards securing the Bury boys’ goal.