Better signs for Thetford as key players return

GOLDEN BOY: Valter Rocha has been welcomed back at the club with open arms (Picture: Al Pulford)

Thetford Town’s squad has been boosted by the return of key player Valter Rocha ahead of their league derby away to Ely City tonight (7.45pm).

The 27-year-old moved to higher-league side King Lynn’s Town at the end of August, to the great disappointment of manager Danny White.

But, after failing to secure a regular starting place in the side, the Angolan national has returned to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club for the third time.

The player, who has also made appearances in the Portuguese National League, proved his importance to the Brecklanders as he took to the field in the side’s FA Vase defeat on Saturday, netting the visitors’ only goal in the 3-1 loss at Great Yarmouth Town.

He has now scored three times for Thetford from three appearances this season and could prove the key man in tonight’s battle at Ely.

The club will also welcome back midfielder Elliot Smith, who will be in the match-day squad for the first time this year as he returns from a long-term injury while on-loan Jon Carver will also return.

Thetford, like their league opponents, are out of both FA competitions this season and can turn their full focus on their league campaign.

White’s team will also be hoping to overturn a five-match losing streak in all competitions, having not won since their 4-2 home win over Framlingham Town in the league.

White said: “We are much better than we are showing.

“We were nowhere near good enough (against Great Yarmouth), we must improve quickly or face a very long season.”

Ely, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of a 5-2 away defeat but had won their three fixtures before and sit higher up the league table having made a good start.

l Meanwhile, in Division Two of the Norfolk Women’s and Girls Football League, the newly-formed Thetford Town Ladies side fell to a heavy 8-1 loss in their first home game in nearly a decade, writes Simon Staines.

The team has reformed this season as interest in the women’s game increases, both on and off the pitch, and had enjoyed a 5-1 victory over Horsford in their first outing, before being brought back down to Earth with a bump on Sunday.

But they found it harder going on Sunday, losing to Bure Valley Wildcats from Coltishall, a village on the Norfolk Broads.

Eighteen players have signed up to the new squad, although Town were missing their usual goalkeeper on Sunday which meant outfield players had to rotate between the sticks –and leading to a scoreline which was not necessarily reflective of the game.

Town’s goal, a deserved reward for their efforts, was a fine curling shot from the edge of the area from Chloe Bentick, who impressed with her skill and quick feet on the ball.

Next up is a trip to face Kirkley & Pakefield Ladies on Sunday (2pm).