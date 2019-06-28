Club captain Sean Park said Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club are finally demonstrating the talent in their young squad, as they approach the halfway point of the 2019 season in a mid-table sixth in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League.

It is a far cry from this point last year, when Bury had fallen to seven defeats from 10 in the EAPL, while only tasting victory once – with just one game called off for rain.

This term they have just two losses to their name – and could even have been higher in the table but for three weather-affected matches (two abandonments and a cancellation).

Their improved fortunes, Park said, were perhaps best illustrated on Saturday, as they held on for a draw at double reigning champions Sudbury’s Friar Street ground.

He said: “This is what we have been hoping for for a long time now, we knew we had the ability in the side so it’s great to see better results in the first half of the season.

“To see our youngsters get better and better and now be competitive at this level is fantastic.

“It would have been nice to have learned quicker, rather than taking four seasons, but we are finally getting there and it’s very exciting.

“The only struggle will be keeping them together now.”

Bury will host Saffron Walden at the Victory Ground tomorrow (11am) to mark the midway point, as Park targets a strong second half to the season.

“If we play to our potential, then there’s no reason why we can’t stay in the top half of the league,” he said.

“It’s very congested (with 32 points separating fourth from 11th, with a possible 30 points for a win) so two wins and you’re right in the mix but two losses and we could find ourselves down near the bottom.

“The season does hang in the balance a bit but we’re always stronger in the second half. And we’re really looking forward to Saffron Walden this weekend.

“They’re a bit like us with quite a few youngsters – who know each other – and we’ve played against each other plenty over the years.

“All that does make for a more exciting game because no-one wants to lose to their mates. But it also means it should have a great feel to it.

“And my school commitments are done now too with the summer holidays so I’m very much looking forward to it personally.”