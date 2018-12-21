Belief starting to grow after Stowmarket’s win by the sea

Paul Musgrove says there is a growing sense of belief among the Stowmarket Town players about their title hopes this season.

The Stow assistant boss took charge of last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Gorleston, in the absence of manager Rick Andrews, and guided the Old Gold and Blacks to a first away victory since September in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

With a busy festive period starting with a home clash against Ely City tomorrow (3pm), before a trip to Hadleigh United on Boxing Day (11am), Stow are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run and sit third in the Premier Division table.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town v Framlingham..Pictured: Max Melanson (S) and Josh Sprague (F)...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6144854)

“The belief is quietly growing with the players,” Musgrove said. “We’re putting right the wrongs from earlier in the season.

“A lot of people wrote us off after we had a few slip ups earlier in the season, but for us it’s about the preparation for each game and doing it right.

“It was tough at Gorleston on Saturday. The conditions were very tough, so it was very pleasing to get the win.

“It was a game where if we had lost that, it would have been one of those games we might have looked back on at the end of the season and thought ‘that’s one that got away.’”

After a goalless first half at Emerald Park, defender Sam Nunn opened the scoring for Stow with a header on the hour mark, before Max Melanson secured the points with a goal late on.

It could have been a different story, though, had goalkeeper Callum Robinson not made two fine saves late on in the first half to deny Gorleston’s Connor Ingram, the first of those interventions which saw Stow’s number one push the ball onto the post.

Second-half goals from Nunn and Melanson proved to be the difference and was enough to earn Stow their first three-point haul on the road in the Premier Division since the 4-0 triumph at Great Yarmouth Town back on September 1.

Second-placed Godmanchester Rovers’ 1-1 draw at home to Whitton United meant Stow closed the gap on Goddy to just a point, while leaders Histon are three points clear. The two Cambridgeshire-based sides above the Old Gold and Blacks both have games in hand on Andrews’ men.

“We’re 10 games unbeaten now and we keep ticking boxes. All we can do is keep doing what we’re doing, try and keep this run going and have a big push and go for it in the new year,” Musgrove said.

Jack Baker (suspended), Josh Mayhew (injured) and Tom Matthews (holiday) remain unavailable, but Craig Brand and Leon Ottley-Gooch are closing in on returns to Andrews’ squad, having featured for the reserves at the weekend.