Glenn Beardsall and Graham Sloan, bottom of the list in the first round of Thetford Golf Club’s Winter League, turned things on their head on Sunday to lead the way in round two.

Playing four-ball better-ball, the pair returned 43pts, one better than Matt Wabe and Matt West. David Sutton and Ryan Woods were third with 41.

The first-round leaders, Andrew Horsburgh and Ian Farnham, came in with a second successive 38pts to move to the top of the overall competition with 76pts after two rounds. The competition continues with four more rounds over the winter, alternately foursomes and 4BBB.

David Sutton continued his good run of late with a win in the November Seniors’ Stableford with 38pts and had his handicap cut by one to 12.

BFP Golf (5809136)

Sutton won the Mr G’s Left-Handers’ Championship, held at Thetford, last month.

Thetford GC’s annual meeting will be held in the clubhouse on Wednesday, December 5 starting at 7pm.

The Suffolk Golf Club

It was a busy week of competitions at the Suffolk last week played in a variety of weather conditions. The weather, however, was by no means awful for the seniors’ competition on Monday, probably best described as typical for the end of November – cold!

David Frost carded 38 Stableford points, one point ahead of runner-up Richard Graves with Ed Banks in third with 35.

But the weather was far from ideal on Wednesday for the Suffolk’s Midweek qualifier (medal) with persistent rain and blustery wind for the competitors to contend with.

Consequently, most of the golfers struggled in the unpleasant conditions except for Ron Hazell who romped home with nett 68 from his 19-handicap (now 18).

Graham Chapman carded the next best return with nett 73.

In the Midweek Order of Merit table, after 6 rounds, James Edgar still leads the way with 37 points closely followed by Jim Chapman on 35.

The Suffolk are now holding two weekend qualifiers, one Saturday and one Sunday, to give members more competition choice, that is except on weekends where there are any social golf competitions.

Last weekend the two competitions were medals played in very different weather conditions. Those members who entered on Saturday had wind and rain to contend with whilst the Sunday players enjoyed intermittent sunshine and mild temperature for early December.

Five-handicapper Chris Tate mastered the damp conditions best on Saturday with a winning net score of 71 and now leads the Saturday Order of Merit with 24 points after three rounds.

Carl Pearson was runner-up with 85-15=74 followed by Luke Hayden and Terry Hal,l who both scored nett 76.

The more fortunate Sunday competitors, weather-wise, returned much better scores, led by Paul Hawkins with a nett 65 from his 20-handicap.

Terry Hall followed up his Saturday 4th place finish with nett 68 in second spot and 7-handicapper Richard Tungate came third with 78-07=71.

In the Sunday Order of Merit Danny Hawkins leads with 17 points, after three rounds, two points ahead of his dad Paul. Chris Tate lies third with 14.

BFP Golf (5809134)

The Suffolk Winter Alliance

On Wednesday, the Suffolk Winter Alliance held their latest meeting – the sixth event of the county wide tournament, which began in September – with 104 golfers taking part at Hintlesham, in showery light rain and moderate wind.

Mark Baxter, John Partridge, Roger Gardiner and Gary Borthwick (Stoke-by-Nayland) won the team competition on the day, with 86 points.

Stowmarket’s Ady Gipson, Andy Goodwin, Duncan McDonald & Ben Forgan were runners-up with 82 while Luke Tyler of Bramford Water Park won the professional prize.

After six events, Stoke golfers dominate the individual order of merit table occupying the top seven places. The highest placed local golfers are Bury’s Alan Garrett and Chris Whyatt who are both joint 8th.

The next meeting is a Fourball Better Ball Stableford, with a shotgun start, at Ufford Park on December 12.

There are eight meetings remaining in the Alliance’s current winter campaign.