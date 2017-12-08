Battling Wolfpack pay penalty for an error-strewn display

NATIONAL LEAGUE

TWO SOUTH

Redingensians 29

Bury St Edmunds 17

A grandstand finish almost salvaged two losing bonus points.

In many ways Bury did not deserve to get anything from the game as they put in an error-strewn display.

The Wolfpack were not helped by a catalogue of injuries, losing Will Simpson, Chris Snelling, BrendanMitchell and David Coutts during the match, to add to the withdrawl of Mark Kohler just prior to the game.

It made for a disjointed performance, and although the players were on the end of some baffling refereeing decisions, it did not excuse the amount of fumbles, knock ons, poor kicks and missed tackles.

Corigan, after 13 minutes, and Illingworth, after 23, put the Rams ahead. Bury responded, Will Affleck finishing off a good move out wide just before the interval.

The hosts scored their third try five minutes after the break through Amor, who appeared to knock on.

The bonus point try came when Navas was hounded at the base of the scrum and Illingworth touched down. The conversion made it 26-5 with almost half an hour left.

Bury did start to get their hands on the ball but little errors were costing them.

Dwayne Corcoran finally went over, Liam McBride converting. Bury’s pressure was rewarded with a third try by Will Scholes. They cranked up the pressure, but the Rams held out.

Bury certainly did not get the rub of the green from the officials, but it should not paper over the cracks of a disappointing performance. The visit of table-toppers Chinnor to The Haberden tomorrow (3pm) will be a tough one.