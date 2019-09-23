Baker becomes gym’s first world champion in Orlando

Powerlifter Richard Baker has won the Amateur World Championships just weeks before his 50th birthday, and now plans to break British records at his next event.

Baker, who trains at Fitta Bodies Gym in Bury St Edmunds, travelled to Orlando, Florida on August 15 to compete against the world’s best amateurs and was crowned champion of the M2 division (age 45-49).

Baker - who competes under the Amateur British Powerlifting Union - bettered his efforts from last year, where he finished second in his category at the world championships in Manchester.

Richard Baker returns as a world champion power lifter to Fitta Bodies Gym in Bury St Edmunds....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ... (16294500)

In doing so, he became the first person from Fitta Bodies to be crowned world champion.

Despite approaching a landmark birthday, Baker has no plans to stop competing and is already looking ahead to his next competition.

“I’ve been invited to compete in Finland at the beginning of November so I am going there for the experience and who knows what will happen?” He said.

“Next year is looking very exciting as I am planning four competitions.

“I’ll have a qualifier in Rotherham, the British champs in May, the European champs in Manchester in July and, finally, the world championships which are in Limerick, Ireland next summer,” he added.

Despite only competing in the sport for four years, Baker became world champion after a squat lift of 210kg, bench lift of 142.5kg and a deadlift of 235kg.

Baker qualified for this year’s world championships after after his first-placed finish at the British championships at Birmingham’s NEC earlier this year.

Although he began weight training at the age of 16, he only began competing in powerlifting as a sport around four years ago.

Since his success in Florida, he has enlisted the help of a trainer, 23-year-old Rhianon Lovelace, who holds the record as the world’s strongest woman under 64kgs.

The World Powerlifting Congress Worlds take place in Lahti, Finland, from the November 6-10.