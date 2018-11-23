Needham Market boss Richard Wilkins is keen for his side to not let a golden opportunity slip through their hands when they travel to Royston Town in the third round qualifying of the Buildbase FA Trophy tomorrow (3pm).

The Marketmen have already made club history in the competition in their 10th consecutive season in it, despite having only won two matches.

But Wilkins knows his side are one win away from a potential money-spinning tie against one of the Vanarama National League’s big boys, such as a Leyton Orient, Salford City or Wrexham, in the first round proper.

Luke Ingram after scoring Needham Market's second goal against Stratford Town Picture: Ben Pooley (5472304)

“We feel we have a good chance on Saturday to get a result and make a bit more history for the club and earn a few more coppers on the way,” he said, with £5,000 up for grabs tomorrow.

“It is nice to have a run as it is the last cup we are left in.

“We will certainly not be resting on our laurels in terms of having gone further than previous years – we want to keep striving.

“This is an opportunity as we could win and get a decent gate if we get one of the big boys from the National League, and that is what everyone wants.

“Bognor Regis proved that you can have a good run in this competition from our level.”

Needham also play at Royston’s Garden Walk ground in the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Division Central the following Saturday (3pm).

But Wilkins says the psychology of that will not come into play until the second game.

Needham go into the match in great form, having won their last three matches in all competitions, including back-to-back league wins over the last week that has seen them rise to ninth in the table.

Captain Gareth Heath and Luke Ingram both scored first-half goals at Bloomfields on Saturday in the 2-1 victory over Stratford Town before they followed it up with a 3-0 success at St Neots Town on Tuesday (Baker 11’, Issa 58’, D Morphew 68’).

Wilkins was at his brother’s wedding on Saturday but said of the victory: “It was a great result and Munno (Nathan Munson, assistant manager) did a great job. There were some real positives from the crowd about how well we played, and fortunately we carried on from that last night (at St Neots).

“It was very pleasing. If you go away from home and get a 3-0 away win you are always going to be pleased.”

Tomorrow’s opponents, know as ‘The Crows’, have contrasting form having lost back-to-back matches; 1-0 at Kettering Town on Saturday before a 2-0 defeat at Lowestoft on Tuesday. But Wilkins will not be reading too much into form.

“We know they are a good team as they are fifth in the league,” he said.

“We will give them the respect they deserve but we know on our day we are as good as any team in the league.

“I do not think it is a bad draw, and at least they are a team from our league.

“Royston are quite a direct team.

“Although we are in decent form it is a cup game and anything can happen.”

Tuesday’s game at St Neots saw James Baker claim his first goal for the club, to the delight of his manager, who also has Joe Marsden (groin) to come back into the team, while Jamie Griffiths (ankle) stepped up his comeback from the bench on Tuesday.

“I have a strong bench now and that is the first time since I have been here I can say that,” he said.

Needham Market Reserves went out of the Suffolk Senior Cup 3-0 at Ipswich Wanderers on Friday before losing 5-2 at home to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North leaders Harleston Town on Tuesday.

They travel to Kirkley & Pakefield in the League Challenge Cup on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Needham Market Ladies return to action at home to Woodbridge Town on Sunday (2pm).