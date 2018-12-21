Seven months, 13 matches and a few heartbreaks along the way but Ipswich Town have finally got their long-awaited win at Portman Road.

Their victory was somewhat similar to The Grinch – extremely ugly. But as Freddie Sears’ bundling shot hit the defender – then goalkeeper – before bouncing into the net, fellow Tractor Boys and Girls couldn’t care less as three home points were at last secured.

With results going their way, Ipswich now have a real opportunity to turn a previously regarded mission impossible into the great escape – starting tomorrow with the visit of Sheffield United.

The Blades travel to Portman Road in the play-offs and sit not only 19 places above Town, but 23 points ahead of them too - Paul Lambert’s men are in for a real test.

United have found goals easy to come by, with former Blue David McGoldrick contributing to seven of the 35 scored this season.

There’s no doubting McGoldrick has always had the talent, but it was his frequent visits to the treatment table which halted his Town career.

That is why many Blues are surprised that ‘Didzy’ has managed to feature in every single game so far this season, making some question his attitude, as well as our own physio staff.

But with old pal Luke Chambers to keep him out and another resolute performance, there is no reason why we cannot win this. And let’s say we do, we could then just be two points off safety. For me, if we win Saturday, get the right faces in the door come January, then we will stay up.

Lambert has got us entertaining again and let’s hope the 1-0 win over Wigan is the start of another new trend – winning.

It’s been a dreadful 2018, but let’s hope we can go into Christmas with the perfect present: three points.