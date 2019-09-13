Manager Rick Andrews believes last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Mildenhall Town was the type of game his Stowmarket Town side would have lost last season.

The table-topping Old Gold & Blacks made the trip to Recreation Way riding the crest of a wave from six straight victories in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the four most recent of which had come without them conceding a goal.

The winning sequence came to an end at the hands of a battling Mildenhall side, but Andrews felt that there were positives to be taken from the manner in which his side picked up a point.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Townv Stowmarket Volter Rocha Mildenhall Joe Jefford Stowmarket. Picture by Mark Westley. (16447102)

“Both teams cancelled each other out and neither had too many shots,” he said.

“Last year when it was tight we would have buckled and lost a game like that.

“As a management team we have learned from last year. You cannot be at your best every week and you cannot afford to go to gung-ho chasing results – sometimes you have to settle for not getting beat.

FOOTBALL: Mildenhall Townv Stowmarket Christy Finch Stowmarket shoots Picture by Mark Westley. (16447097)

“We battled really well and so did they. This is a difficult place to come and they will be in top four or five this season without a doubt.

“Maybe we were lacking a little bit going forward but I cannot fault the players for their work rate and desire.”

Stowmarket had the better of the openings during the first half, the first of which was presented to Dave Cowley as he broke into the Mildenhall box, only for his low shot to be saved by home goalkeeper Jake Hayhoe.

The former Diss Town stopper was at it again in the 37th minute, this time bravely diving at the feet of George Clarke as the Stowmarket frontman bore down on goal.

The hosts had a couple of chances of their own in the second half as Valter Rocha curled a shot straight at James Bradbrook, who also darted across his line quickly to palm clear a free-kick from former Stowmarket midfielder Scott Chaplin.

Mildenhall: Hayhoe, Yallop, Asensi, Butcher, Weavers, Phillips, Chaplin, Steed, Robinson, Nolan (Wilson 16), Rocha

Stowmarket: Bradbrook, Brown, Dunbar (A Clarke 40), Jefford, Bullard, Ainsley, Docherty (Read 56), Quantrell, G Clarke (Sweeney 69), Cowley, Finch

* Stowmarket host Woodbridge Town tomorrow (3pm).