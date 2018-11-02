Assistant manager Paul Musgrove says he will not take any excuses for Stowmarket Town not producing a ’90-minute performance’ when they renew their Buildbase FA Vase campaign this weekend.

The Old Gold and Blacks welcome Baldock Town to Greens Meadow in the second round of the competition tomorrow (3pm), with Stow bidding for a place in the last 64 of the Vase for only the second time in their history.

The last – and only – occasion Stow reached the third round was back in 1982 and, after now dropping to fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Godmanchester Rovers, Musgrove wants to see an improvement from his side this weekend.

Ollie Brown, Stowmarket Town captain against Godmanchester Rovers. Picture: Dawn Matthews (5140343)

“It’s kind of a nice little get out, in a way,” said Musgrove, who has seen Stow win their last three cup games, but pick up just five points from 18 in the Premier Division.

“I don’t want excuses. I don’t want a 45-minute performance. I want a 90-minute performance for the next 10 games.

“Then I know we’re getting value for money, and so are the fans. We’re playing Baldock, which is a nice game.

“Is it a game we can win? Yes. But one thing Baldock have got is heart and 100 per-centers. If we don’t match that, you can have all the ability in the world, but it’s not going to happen.

“The players have got to roll their sleeves up, do our job, win battles, win first balls, second balls. All over the pitch, from one to 11, working hard, win headers, win tackles and our ability will come out on top.”

A first-half brace from Buster Harradine gave visiting Godmanchester a 2-0 lead on Saturday, with Stow’s cause not helped by Luke Read leaving on a stretcher. The midfielder has fractured his ankle and will be out for three months.

Robbie Sweeney pulled a goal back for Stow early in the second half, but the Old Gold and Blacks could not find an equaliser.

The two substitutes, Remi Garrett and Ben Licence, making his first appearance for Rick Andrews’ side since April 2017, creating the best chance, which saw Garrett flick wide from Licence’s cross from close range.

Stow could welcome back three of last weekend’s absentees, as defender Sam Nunn is back from holiday and midfielders Matt Paine and Jack Baker are closing in on returns.

l Stow have signed midfielder Tom Walters, who has appeared for the club twice this season, on a two-year deal from lower-league Mundford.