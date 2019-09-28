Aspiring Suffolk basketball star Ethan Price has thanked local businesses after receiving funding to support his blossoming basketball career.

The 17-year-old from Bury St Edmunds was presented with a SportsAid grant of £1,000 by former England Women’s cricket captain Charlotte Edwards at the latest Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club event, in recognition of his achievements to date and his future potential.

The GB Under 18 international, who made his first appearance on the world stage this summer at the European U18 Championships, said he was ‘bowled over’ by the generosity of the businesses behind the lunch and would use the funding to ‘help with the cost of travelling to and from training and competition’.

The group photo shows SportsAid Suffolk grant recipient Ethan Price with Charlotte Edwards CBE and representatives of the Ipswich Sporting Lunch Club sponsors. Copyright Anglia Picture Agency www.angliapictureagency.co.uk (17315106)

The club is sponsored by six stand-out Suffolk businesses – Pound Gates Chartered Insurance Brokers, Ensors Chartered Accountants, Ellisons Solicitors, Concertus, StrategiQ and Beckett Financial Services – who come together to host two lunches a year to fundraise for up and coming youngsters.

Edwards, who is one of the most significant female cricketers of all time following a 20-year international career, was the guest speaker of the latest event.

The next SportsAid Suffolk fundraising lunch will take place on Friday, October 18 when Olympic cyclist Jess Varnish will be at the Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds. Contact SportsAid trustee Adam Baker adam.baker@suffolk.gov.uk for more information.

He said: “SportsAid is extremely grateful. It is expensive to train and compete at a national and international level so any support they receive at this important time can make a world of difference.”