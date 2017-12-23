Armstrong gutted to be leaving Fen Tigers

Jon Armstrong has admitted that he is ‘absolutely gutted’ about not getting the call-up to ride for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers next year, writes Graham Clark.

The popular 43-year-old was widely expected to return to the West Row outfit in 2018, having captained the club to glory in last season’s National Trophy.

With his return to the Fen Tigers now off the agenda, Armstrong is considering calling it a day unless he can secure a team spot elsewhere in the National League

“I am absolutely gutted. As far as I was aware I was coming back,” said Armstrong.

“A couple of weeks back I heard that a deal had been done for Josh Bailey and that did set alarm bells ringing a bit.

“I had a few clubs on at me including Buxton and Kent but I said that I had spoken to Mildenhall and although nothing was set in stone I thought they wanted me back.

“I don’t want to the be the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ as in all honesty I want to carry on as many years as I can.

“If I don’t get a ride then I won’t be spending the money on the bikes though and I am contemplating wrapping it up.”

While Armstrong will not be returning on a regular basis to Mildenhall Stadium next season, he will be making one trip down to the track that has been his home for the past two campaigns after being granted a testimonial.

“I am over the moon that they have given me a testimonial and there was no doubt in there when it was brought up and everyone completely agreed,” said Armstrong.

“That is all good and I am thankful for the support from everyone but someone just please give me a job for next year.

“I’d like to think I’m on a bargain of an average for anyone.”