Christian Appleford has revealed that a desire to be a manager again was a leading factor in his decision to step down as the assistant boss at Bury Town.

Appleford had previously been the number one at the likes of Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town before he took on the role of Ben Chenery’s assistant at Ram Meadow in December 2014.

It was only meant to be a short-term venture, but Appleford ended up spending four years alongside Chenery in the dugout before announcing his exit last weekend.

BURY TOWN FC profile shots..Pictured: Christian Appleford - Assistant Manager. (5769917)

He now plans to take a break from the game, but having recently been in the running for a manager’s job at Step 3, Appleford is looking to return in the near future.

“When I left Mildenhall four years ago I was planning on taking a break then, but within a week I was alongside Ben at Bury,” said the assistant headteacher at Stowupland High School.

“It was only meant to be short term, but it was a great opportunity to experience football a higher level and I really enjoyed it there. It just felt like the right time to leave.

“The club is evolving a little bit and in truth it is something I have been thinking about for a little while.

“I had an interview not long ago to manage a club at Step 3 and that made me realise how much I want to manage again.”

As part of the set-up at Bury, Appleford has become accustomed to life at Steps 3 and 4.

But, while he harbours ambitions to manage at the highest level possible, he would consider dropping down a level if the project appealed to him.

“It could take a month, it could take two years to find the right job,” he added.

“It has to be the right club with the right ambition.

“I want to work at the highest level possible, but I am not too arrogant that I would not drop down if the club was looking to push on and develop.

“I have got plenty of experience as both a manager and an assistant, and hopefully I will be able to put that to good use after a break.”

As for the club he is leaving behind, Appleford is confident there is enough quality to challenge for a Bostik League North Division play-off spot.

“It is a good team with a good a management set-up and some great people around the place,” he said.

“I helped to bring a lot of those lads into the club and I believe them.

“There is no reason why they cannot push on. Everything is there for a play-off push and I told them that before I left.”