Needham Market have been handed an eighth straight consecutive cup away draw after the Buildbase FA Trophy first round ties were revealed from Wembley live on TalkSport 2 radio this afternoon.

The Marketmen will have to come through a home replay with Royston Town on Tuesday to continue their journey towards Wembley, but would then travel to the winners of the tie between Southern League Premier Division Weymouth (Dorset) or National League South St Albans City (Hertfordshire) on Saturday, December 15 (3pm).

Richard Wilkins' side drew 1-1 at fellow Evo-Stik South Premier Division Central side Royston Town, to set up Tuesday's replay at Bloomfields.

Football - Needham Market Vs Leiston..Joe Marsden with a powerful volley in the first half ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (3820602)

Joe Marsden tucked away a penalty at the start of the second half after Adam Mills was fouled before Royston found the equaliser 13 minutes from time via James Potton's 18-yard effort following a corner.

Should Needham progress through the replay on Tuesday, they would pocket £5,000 in prize money for the third round qualifying stage and put themselves into the last 64 of the competition, which is regionalised into northern and southern sections with the National League sides entering.

The first round winners would stand to net £6,000 in prize money.

Needham, who currently sit 9th in Evo-Stik South Premier Division Central, have already achieved club history in the competition, having made the third round of qualifying for the first time.

* For live updates of Tuesday's replay, follow @russclaydon on Twitter before reading Friday's Bury Free Press for full reaction.