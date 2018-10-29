Needham Market have been drawn away to lower-league side Herne Bay in the second qualifying round of the Buildvase FA Trophy.

The Evo-Stik League South Premier Central side will face their Bostik League South East opposition on Saturday, November 10, with £4,000 up for grabs for the victor.

Their away league game to Biggleswade Town – that was scheduled for this date – has been postponed until December, with the rearranged date yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

It will be the fifth away fixture for the side in this season's cup competitions, having yet to be drawn at home – in the FA Cup, CSS League Challenge Cup and now FA Trophy.

But the Marketmen have still managed to progress to the next round, following Saturday's 2-0 victory away to Kings Langley in the first qualifying round.

New targetman James Baker came on as a second half substitute in a game that saw Adam Mills break his goal drought, before Joe Marsden slotted home from the penalty spot to ensure the Step 3 team march on to the next round.

The victory also sees Richard Wilkins' men remain unbeaten in their last four outings in all competitions, with three wins and a draw, to spark a better run of form for the side.

It has come at the right time, with Needham hosting top-of-the-table Kettering Town this weekend before taking on Herne Bay the following Saturday.

