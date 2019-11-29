County Upper Basketball Academy have this week returned from their annual tour to the USA, with the U19 Girls joining the U19 Boys for just the third time in 13 years.

It was a busy tour for both squads, with a busy schedule pitting them against a number of American College teams.

CU are one of only a handful of basketball academies in the UK who venture across to the US to offer such an experience for their players.

The boys took part in the Baymont Inn and Suites Classic where the Boys played the side nationally ranked in 19th in DMACC.

They also faced Iowa Central Community College followed by games against Quakerdale Prep and Iowa Central JV.

The Girls faced up first against Iowa Central Community College followed by games against Marshalltown Community College and Des Moines Area Community College.

Head coach Darren Johnson said: “This is always a great experience for all of our players especially for all the players wanting to go to the USA.

“Not only does this tour offer the opportunity for our players to see the US and experience what it is to be a student athlete in the US system, it also offers the opportunity for our players to be scouted, like what happened for Bradley Day.

“This tour also provided scholarship opportunities for our female players which was great to see.”

* Meanwhile in the National Basketball League, the U16 Boys were the only team in action at the weekend, as they claimed a narrow 78-70 home win over Brentwood Fire in the U16 Conference East.

They led from the start and managed to cling on to the end. They hustled and upped their defence in the last quarter to win.

Top scorer was Lewis French with 25 points, while Freddie Harris finished with 18 points for the Wolves. They are away to Thurrock Hornets on Sunday.

The U14 Girls forfeited their away trip to Winchester City Royals in the U14 Conference South.

