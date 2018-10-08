Angela illustrates speed in front of country selectors

Race 1 at the England Masters Inter-Area X-Country championships held at Nowton Park in Bury St Edmunds - Angela Coulson competes in the Over 70s category..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4579985)

Nowton Park hosted the England Masters Cross Country Inter-Area Challenge for the first-ever time on Saturday, with the Eastern Masters Athletics Club claiming team victory.

Organiser Christine Anthony, a member of the West Suffolk and St Edmunds Pacers running clubs, said it was ‘fantastic’ that the home athletics club did enough to top the combined scores list.

There were two races at the event, which also doubled up as selection race for the England team ahead of November’s British & Irish Masters Cross Country International in Swansea.

The first race, held over an eight-kilometre course, was won by 54-year-old Andrew Leach in a time of 27 minutes and 49 seconds – returning an Age Grade of 88.94 per cent.

The second race, held over a six-kilometre course, was won by the five-time masters world record holder, 71-year-old Angela Copson from Spratton, in 27.31 – the only athlete to finish in an Age Grade above 90%.

Anthony said: “That was no great surprise, Angela was the favourite.

“The event went very well, it was a beautiful day and we had about 150 runners show up – from as far away as Cornwall.”

Anthony said she was disappointed with her own 22nd finish (fifth in her W55 category), but hoped her successful year – including last month’s trip to the World Masters Championships – would help single her out in selectors’ eyes.

“I think it was just one race too many,” she added.