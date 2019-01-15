Woolpit Cricket Club have announced that Suffolk Minor Counties’ head coach Andy Northcote has committed to the 2019 season with the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One side.

The 35-year-old Italian international has decided to remain with the club for this year’s campaign as both a player and coach.

The club have said they are looking forward to the strength and commitment he will bring to the roles as they vie to return to the East Anglian Premier League (EAPL), the top level for club teams.

Worlington cricket ..Andy Northcote Woolpit batsman..Picture Mark Westley. (6429908)

Northcote is no stranger to the club and has played a big role in its rise over the years.

He spent more than five years with them from 2009, but left when their EAPL status was under threat as he wanted to continue to play at a high level.

The Head of Cricket at Culford School returned to their fold last season as his playing career winds down, and has chosen to stay for another season.

Woolpit will begin their season in the championship on Saturday, April 20 at home to Halstead.

They will be hoping to improve on their fourth placed finish at the end of the 2018 season, with 12 victories from their 22 fixtures across the summer months.