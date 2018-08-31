Rick Andrews admits his new-look Stowmarket Town side are still finding their feet but believes a winning run may not be too far away.

STRIKE FIRST: Stow players celebrate Ace Howell (nine) opening the scoring at Greens Meadow on Saturday PICTURE: Dawn Matthews

The Old Gold and Blacks looked set to pick up a valuable three points at Greens Meadow last weekend, after Ace Howell’s first-half opener had given them a 1-0 lead against Norwich United.

But deep into added time, Sam Applegate snatched an equaliser for the Planters to leave Stow with just a solitary point from two home games last week.

Despite an unprofitable week, Stow (2nd) head into tomorrow’s trip to Great Yarmouth Town (3pm) knowing that a victory at the Wellesley would see them move to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

Stow would sit top having played more games than all of their nearest rivals, but boss Andrews feels that the Old Gold and Blacks could take some stopping if they can reel off a run of victories.

“We’ve said to the boys ‘get a win on Saturday and then we’ve played six, won four, drawn one and lost one’,” he said. “That’s a good enough start for me.

“Obviously it was disappointing to lose the game to Walsham, but we were punished for sloppy errors.

“I just think if we can string two or three results together, we’ve got it within ourselves to go on a decent run.

“We proved that last year. I still think the squad is finding their feet a little, but when they do that we’re going to be difficult to beat.”

After seeing his side’s unbeaten record in the Premier Division ended by rivals Walsham, Andrews made three changes in his starting line-up for the visit of Norwich last Saturday, as Phill Weavers, Remi Garrett and Max Melanson all returned to the team.

The breakthrough came on 39 minutes, with a neat move starting from a throw-in deep in the Norwich half. Jack Baker and Howell interchanged passes in the box and Howell fired into the corner to open his account for the season.

With one minute to go of normal time, Garrett saw a shot which appeared to strike the hand of a Norwich defender in the box, but Stow’s appeals for a penalty were waved away by the referee.

The home side’s missed chances in the second half proved to be crucial, as in the 94th minute Applegate beat Callum Robinson with a shot which struck the crossbar and was awarded as a goal to deny Andrews’ men the chance to go level on points with leaders Histon at the top of the table.

“To drop points that late on in any game is disappointing,” Andrews said. “But at one-nil the game is never over.

“I thought we were by far the better team in the first half, but in the second half you could argue they had more of the ball.

“Our lack of quality in the final third is what’s cost us. There’s still a long way to go and we’re up at the right end of the table, as opposed to being down the bottom chasing everyone else.”